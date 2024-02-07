Limble Earns Spot on G2's Highest Satisfaction Products List for 2024

Industry-leading CMMS recognized as part of the 2024 Software Awards for enabling customers to boost productivity and make maintenance a value driver.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the leading CMMS and Asset Management Platform, announced today that it has been named a G2 2024 Best Software Award winner, placing 20th on the list of Highest Satisfaction Products. G2's annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from verified users. The list spans all software categories, recognizing industry giants like Microsoft, Salesforce, and HubSpot. As the sole CMMS and EAM to make the list, Limble achieves the #1 spot for maintenance solutions on the Highest Satisfaction Products list.

"It's an honor to be recognized by G2 as one of the elite software providers," said Bryan Christiansen, Limble's CEO and founder. "Limble was built with input from maintenance professionals, enabling us to deliver a product that effectively addresses their most pressing challenges. G2 uses similar feedback to inform awards decisions – reviewing the thoughts of genuine users to determine which solutions truly empower them. That makes this recognition especially meaningful. Our spot on G2's Highest Satisfaction Products list reflects Limble's unique position as the only CMMS designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals."

Throughout 2023, Limble customers helped prove why the platform deserves a place among the most impactful technology leaders. Managing millions of assets, tasks, and parts through Limble helped maintenance professionals boost productivity, reduce downtime, and demonstrate how valuable they are to their business. By implementing Limble, customers were able to:





Improve resource allocation and increase efficiency to save more than $798 million on labor spend

on labor spend Proactively maintain assets, saving over $351 million in unplanned downtime costs

in unplanned downtime costs Optimize inventory management to save around $55 million on spare parts

These achievements drove overwhelming satisfaction across Limble's customer base, ultimately securing their place on G2's Highest Satisfaction Products list.

"We've been using Limble for over four years and could not be more satisfied with the product. From streamlining our day-to-day operations to unlocking data and analytics that help us continually enhance our maintenance program, Limble has had an outsized impact on our business." -Chris Ortiz, Maintenance Engineering Manager, Louws Truss.

To learn more about this year's honorees, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology . For additional details on how Limble elevates maintenance professionals, read about customer achievements from 2023 .

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding and more.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

