Limble Launches 'Maintenance Hero' Customer Awards Program

The industry-leading CMMS and Asset Management provider will recognize high-achieving customers across various categories with its Maintenance Hero Awards.

LEHI, Utah, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble , provider of the top-rated CMMS and Asset Management platform , is proud to announce the inaugural edition of the Limble Maintenance Hero Awards . Across various categories, the awards will recognize Limble customers for their success in elevating the maintenance function and making it a model for efficiency, innovation, and excellence.

"We are excited to showcase the successful maintenance professionals we work with," says Bryan Christiansen, Limble's Co-Founder and CEO. "This program is an important part of our efforts to bring maintenance departments out of the shadows and empower the maintenance heroes who keep their companies running."

Limble's customer base represents diverse industries and a wide range of companies from small businesses to large global enterprises. With the launch of the Limble Maintenance Hero Awards, customers will have the opportunity to share their stories and earn recognition for awards including the Proactive Pioneer, for maintenance professionals who have used Limble to launch or improve preventive maintenance programs, and the Spare Parts Superstar, for those who have significantly reduced inventory spend and critical parts-related downtime.

All Limble customers are invited to read up on the various Maintenance Hero Awards categories and submit their nominations by visiting https://limblecmms.com/maintenance-hero-awards/ . Award submissions are open through July 1, 2024 and winners will be announced in August.

Need some inspiration? Check out some Limble case studies and learn more about the impressive results Limble's customers saw last year.

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders, and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding, and more.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Limble