Limble Launches New Online Community to Connect Maintenance Professionals

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, provider of the preferred CMMS and Asset Management solution, today publicly introduced the Limble Community, an online platform for maintenance professionals to network, collaborate, and share insights. With features like a discussion board and resource library, the Community supports Limble's ongoing efforts to elevate the maintenance profession and enable its practitioners across the globe to reach a new standard of excellence.

"Community building is essential to everything we do at Limble," said Bryan Christiansen, Founder and CEO of Limble. "Across our countless conversations with maintenance professionals, we've often heard how much they value connecting with peers to discuss their experiences and share ideas. We're excited to serve Limble customers and the maintenance community as a whole by establishing this new forum."

Christiansen describes some of what Community members can expect:

Conversations with like-minded peers : "Whether you're looking for answers to burning questions, helpful tips, or just a sympathetic ear," Christiansen remarked, "you'll find it on our already-active discussion boards."

: "Whether you're looking for answers to burning questions, helpful tips, or just a sympathetic ear," Christiansen remarked, "you'll find it on our already-active discussion boards." Some time in the spotlight : Maintenance professionals know better than anyone that their work doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. Christiansen contends that the Community will help make them heroes in the eyes of their organizations by giving them a chance to share their success stories and serve as subject matter experts.

: Maintenance professionals know better than anyone that their work doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. Christiansen contends that the Community will help make them heroes in the eyes of their organizations by giving them a chance to share their success stories and serve as subject matter experts. Educational resources: A vast library of thought leadership content including whitepapers and webinars make Limble's Community an indispensable piece of any maintenance pro's ongoing development.

"Conversations with the unsung heroes in maintenance are always helpful for refining our solution and our approach to customer service," added Christiansen. "Though we're just getting started, the Community is already offering valuable insights by bringing us even closer to the teams we serve."

Join the conversation yourself by registering to join the Limble Community today.

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders, and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding, and more.

