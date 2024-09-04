Limble Named a CMMS Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report

Analyst firm IDC recognizes Limble as a marketplace Leader in the latest overview of global CMMS providers, citing a range of strengths and potential benefits for customers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the leading CMMS and asset management software provider, has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS CMMS Application 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51359024, August 2024). As maintenance and operations teams evaluate CMMS platforms, IDC's new report offers an objective and comprehensive vendor assessment with notes on strengths and shortcomings to help buyers make informed decisions. Placement among the Leaders highlights Limble's unique position in a crowded and rapidly growing marketplace.

"We're thrilled to have been named a CMMS Leader," said Bryan Christiansen, Limble's co-founder and CEO. "The report echoes what we hear from customers every day – that Limble's intuitive, customizable platform and exceptional support team empower their organizations to efficiently manage and scale their maintenance operations for cost savings and productivity boosts."

Limble helps customers manage millions of assets, tasks, and parts, and empowers maintenance professionals to boost productivity, reduce downtime, and demonstrate strategic value. Last year, Limble customers completed 5.7 million tasks and saved more than $350 million. Limble's key strengths include:

Dedicated customer support: Users rave about Limble's proactive and responsive support team.

Users rave about Limble's proactive and responsive support team. Ease of use and implementation: A mobile-friendly, easy-to-use platform empowers maintenance teams to see value quickly.

A mobile-friendly, easy-to-use platform empowers maintenance teams to see value quickly. Configurability and scalability: Limble users can customize their experience and the platform easily evolves to suit growing businesses.

"We have designed the Limble platform specifically to combine a user-friendly interface with a wide breadth of capabilities and to work seamlessly with other solutions, giving maintenance professionals across industries what they need," Christiansen added.

To learn more about Limble's leading CMMS solution, view a Product Tour here .

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders, and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding, and more.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Limble