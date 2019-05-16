Lime Crime Comes To Life…Literally

Consumers can not only meet the iconic Venus herself but also explore, experience and learn about Lime Crime's different franchises at shelf. Consumers will be whisked away on a virtual journey via the Lime Crime App with Venus, their grungy Victorian-esque take on Botticelli's universally-recognized painting found on Lime Crime's most beloved eyeshadow palettes as she comes to life, speaking to the palette's key features and showing a series of makeup tutorials all with a quick mobile scan of the brand's Venus XL 2 eyeshadow palette . It doesn't end there, the brand's newest launch, Softwear Blush , will also feature the AR component on its packaging, where the orchids on the packaging jump to life and delight viewers.

"We have always done beauty differently at Lime Crime," says CEO, Stacy Panagakis. "This time, we wanted to think way beyond the box – making our products come to life, creating a never-before-seen experience for our consumers. Our packaging has always been one of many things that sets us apart from other brands, so we're excited to be the pioneer in AR packaging for cosmetics. We see this as a time to entertain, educate and add a personal touchpoint for Lime Crime to further connect with both our loyal customers and those experiencing the brand for the first time."

The brand is excited to partner with Riley Rose, a lifestyle and beauty retailer known for appealing to millennial and Gen-Z shoppers, to bring the app to life in a retail space. It's time to make retail experiential and entertaining. The AR experience will be live in-store via interactive Lime Crime gondolas, allowing consumers to be immersed in the Lime Crime universe on the spot.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lime Crime to re-imagine the in-store shopping experience," says Riley Rose VP of Merchandising, Linda Chang. "This marriage between tech and beauty is something we know our customers will be excited to see and we're happy to offer this unique virtual experience exclusively in our stores."

To bring their vision to life, Lime Crime partnered with Tactic, a San Francisco-based company specializing in the production of immersive experiences, to develop the app.

The Lime Crime App will be available for download for both iOS and Android platforms on May 15, 2019. Lime Crime's AR capabilities will be available at all Riley Rose stores and will eventually roll out to Ulta stores.

ABOUT LIME CRIME

We do beauty differently at Lime Crime. As a cult-status, digital-first makeup and hair color brand, we're here to unleash what makes you unique. Our mission is to create innovative, trend-setting products and experiences that transport you to a magical world where you can express yourself unapologetically, experiment with every color of the rainbow and escape from looking like everyone else. Our formulas are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, high performance and high pay-off, all cutely packaged in true unicorn fashion. A digitally native brand, we have a powerful social media following of 4.4 million followers from across the globe. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.limecrime.com .

ABOUT RILEY ROSE

Riley Rose is a beauty and lifestyle universe where play, discovery and self-expression are celebrated harmoniously in one shop. Embracing global trends, innovation, and femininity, RILEY ROSE fuses online possibility with real life community to create a connected experience where guests are inspired to indulge their fantasies, get lost, and run wild. This unique concept store is the brainchild of Linda and Esther Chang, the sisters behind the success of global retailer Forever 21. Together, the daughters of Forever 21's founders set out to make RILEY ROSE a destination for Millennial and Gen Z consumers looking for exclusive brands that aren't usually accessible at their fingertips; housing makeup, skincare, tools, home décor, sweets and more. With their experience running numerous Forever 21 departments, they have set foot on their own path to create a retail-experience that is a first in the industry.

Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

LimeCrime@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE Lime Crime

Related Links

http://www.limecrime.com

