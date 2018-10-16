Lime Crime is Over the Rainbow for Its 10th Birthday And You're All Invited

We're having a 10th birthday party – and you're all invited to celebrate alongside us and express your inner unicorn, unapologetically.

WHO:

Lime Crime

WHY:

We're turning 10 and celebrating the birth of our brand…and unicorns everywhere. In true Lime Crime fashion, we're not just having a party - we're giving loyal followers the opportunity to join in on the festivities!

"It's been a decade of major makeup moments, from the return of rusty grunge looks with our Venus palettes to the matte liquid lipstick obsession our Velvetines started. Our furry friends are our BFFLs and our early commitment to cruelty-free beauty has become the new industry standard," says CEO, Stacy Panagakis. "We are so grateful for all our day-one Unicorns who continue to inspire us and we can't wait to see what the next ten years brings us."

WHAT:

A limited-edition 10th Birthday Collection. After all, what's a birthday party without swag?

For those who have been with us since day one, we're throwing it all the way back to 2009 and re-launching our iconic Unicorn Lipsticks in our original and unforgettable purple holographic packaging: Five OG shades and seven all-new full-coverage opaques and mesmerizing metallics.

Our new Birthday Palette features highly pigmented, super colorful eyeshadows and the original brand logo, a nod to OG Lime Crime.

Because all birthdays deserve to be extra, we've also created a Brush Set with iridescent pink star sparkles dancing up and down crystal-like handles.

For that OMG factor, we're adding to the Diamond Dew family with a confetti inspired topper.

Lastly, since all birthday swag needs a bag, a limited edition hot pink metallic Makeup Case to hold your haul rounds out the collection.

WHERE:

As with all Lime Crime products, the 10th Birthday Collection is 100% vegan and cruelty-free and will be available today on LimeCrime.com and on October 30th at all Lime Crime retailers such as Ulta, Riley Rose, Selfridges and more.

ABOUT US:

We do beauty differently at Lime Crime. As a cult-status, digital-first makeup and hair color brand, we're here to unleash what makes you unique. Our mission is to create innovative, trend-setting products and experiences that transport you to a magical world where you can express yourself unapologetically, experiment with every color of the rainbow and escape from looking like everyone else. Our formulas are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, high performance and high pay-off, all cutely packaged in true unicorn fashion. A digitally native brand, we have a powerful social media following of 4.4 million followers from across the globe. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.limecrime.com.

