Lime Crime, The Cult-Status, Digital-First Makeup And Hair Color Brand, Expanding To 300 Ulta Beauty Doors Nationwide

Growing from 8 SKUs on one shelf in Ulta Beauty's "Hottest in Beauty" section to 52 SKUs on 3-foot gondolas, Lime Crime's expansion will allow consumers to touch, play, and be transported to a place where customers can express themselves unapologetically and escape from looking like everyone else. The new assortment will be showcased on 4 shelves including the brand's iconic Venus Eyeshadow Palettes , Wet Cherry Lip Glosses , Plushies , Velvetines , Diamond Dews , Diamond Crushers and matte Softwear Blushes .

"We've strived to create a fun and colorful world where individuality and uniqueness is celebrated, whether that be through our consumers expression of the brand, our colorful cosmetics or creating a never-before-seen experience for our fans," says CEO, Stacy Panagakis. "We are thrilled to expand the product selection in Ulta Beauty stores to fully immerse customers in the Lime Crime universe."

The brand is also introducing its' new augmented reality mobile app into the Ulta Beauty gondolas to further welcome shoppers to the world of Lime Crime by whisking consumers away on a virtual journey with just a quick mobile scan. The brand's grungy, Victorian-esque persona of Venus featured on Lime Crime's most beloved eyeshadow palettes comes to life to speak to the brand's latest iteration of eyeshadow palettes, the Venus XL 2 eyeshadow palette, to share its key features and a series of makeup tutorials. The brand's new Softwear Blush also features the AR component on its packaging, where the orchids on the packaging jump to life.

Lime Crime is excited to further its partnership with Ulta Beauty, a beauty retailer known for appealing to Generation Z, in offering an accessible, friendly environment to bring an extension of its products in-store and share an entertaining consumer experience.

ABOUT LIME CRIME

We do beauty differently at Lime Crime. As a cult-status, digital-first makeup and hair color brand, we're here to unleash what makes you unique. Our mission is to create innovative, trend-setting products and experiences that transport you to a magical world where you can express yourself unapologetically, experiment with every color of the rainbow and escape from looking like everyone else. Our formulas are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, high performance and high pay-off, all cutely packaged in true unicorn fashion. A digitally native brand, we have a powerful social media following of 4.4 million followers from across the globe. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.limecrime.com.

Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

LimeCrime@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE Lime Crime

Related Links

https://www.limecrime.com

