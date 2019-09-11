Lime Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The global production of lime is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Lime is used as an ingredient for the production of citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and other products which are used in the household food items as well as chores. Therefore, the growing demand for the products will eventually increase the demand for lime and as a result the growing interest in health benefits and cleaning applications will be the major force driving the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815077/?utm_source=PRN







Scope of the Report

The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the global lime market. The study takes into account the commercial lime fruit as a commodity and comprises of major developments in the niche market.Lime (citrus) fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C. The health benefits of these fruits also rest in their fiber and phytochemicals. The lime peels are rich in limonene phytochemicals. India is the world's leading producer of limes, accounting for nearly 15.1% of the total output.



Key Market Trends

The Production Analysis of Mexico



The major regions producing almost 80% of limes in Mexico are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, and Oaxaca. On the other hand, Veracruz accounts for about 61% of the production of Persian lime and lemons, which are mostly concentrated in the Yucatán Peninsula.Lime production is also impacted by the effect of drug cartels in Mexico. When lime prices soar, the extortion of lime farmers by drug cartel members is common. There have been reports of armed cartel members robbing trucks of limes headed to the United States of America.



Spain dominates the lime market



Spain is the largest lime producing country. Murcia is the country's largest exporter of this crop.The share of Germany increased +4%, while the share of Poland illustrated negative dynamics of -3%. The geographical proximity and formalized trade route through the Red Sea are the reasons for this growth in trade between these nations.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815077/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

