Lime market: Growth opportunities led by Afrimat Ltd, Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The lime market size is forecast to increase by USD 36.7 million tonnes from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.78%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period, growing focus on wastewater recycling, and increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lime Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global lime market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market within the global materials market. The parent global diversified metals and mining market covers companies engaged in producing or extracting metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals (except bauxite), salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations. Non-ferrous metals mainly include lead, nickel, tin, titanium, zinc, cobalt, mercury, tungsten, beryllium, bismuth, cerium, cadmium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, lithium, selenium, tantalum, tellurium, vanadium, and zirconium. It also includes various alloys of non-ferrous metals.

The market is segmented by product (hydrated lime and quicklime), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (hydrated lime and quicklime),

Hydrated lime: The main component used to remove acidic impurities and return water's potential hydrogen (pH) equilibrium is hydrated lime. Various nations are making considerable investments in the treatment and recycling of domestic and industrial wastewater due to the increase in population and the growing scarcity of freshwater resources. In order to ensure that industrial and municipal facilities comply with the relevant wastewater treatment standards, developed economies are also making large investments in industrial wastewater recycling facilities and implementing strict legislation. Additionally, the market is anticipated to expand gradually due to the rising agricultural use of hydrated lime and rising cane and sugar beet output, particularly in Asia and Africa .

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime and Cement Co., Cornish lime Co., CRH Plc, Graymont Ltd, Lhoist SA, Lime Group Australia, Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Niki Chemical Industries, Nordkalk Corp., Ognyanovo K AD, Pete Lien and Sons Inc, Sigma Minerals Ltd., United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and PPC Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this lime market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lime market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lime market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lime market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lime market vendors

Lime Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2023-2027 36.7 mn tonnes Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime and Cement Co., Cornish lime Co., CRH Plc, Graymont Ltd, Lhoist SA, Lime Group Australia, Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Niki Chemical Industries, Nordkalk Corp., Ognyanovo K AD, Pete Lien and Sons Inc, Sigma Minerals Ltd., United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and PPC Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

