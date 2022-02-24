Lime Market in Europe to grow by 4.09 million metric tons | Upsurge in Building and Construction Industry to Drive Global Construction Materials Market |Technavio

Read additional information about the market landscape. Get FREE PDF sample report .

Growth in the global construction materials market will be driven by factors such as an upsurge in the building and construction industry, increasing investment in public infrastructure, upgrades in aging infrastructure across developed nations, and growing focus on technological innovations.

Market Scope

The lime market in Europe covers the following areas:

Lime Market In Europe Sizing

Lime Market In Europe Forecast

Lime Market In Europe Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The lime market in Europe is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Calcis Lienen GmbH & Co. KG, Cales Pascual SL, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Bauverlag BV GmbH, Lhoist Group, Marker Holding GmbH, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., and Singleton Birch Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Hydrated lime:



The hydrated lime segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The market segment is primarily driven by the rapid growth in wastewater treatment infrastructure. Hydrated lime is the main ingredient used in treating acidic impurities and restoring the pH balance of water. The growth in population and the rising scarcity of freshwater resources have led several countries to invest significantly in domestic and industrial wastewater treatment and recycling. The growing focus on setting up water and wastewater treatment infrastructure will continue to boost the growth of the market in focus through the hydrated lime segment during the forecast period.



Quicklime

Regional Market Outlook

Germany will contribute to 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this country will be slower than the growth of the market in Italy, Spain, and the UK. The increase in production of steel and aluminum in Germany is driven by the rising demand for these metals from the energy, automotive, and construction sectors. This will drive the lime market growth in Germany during the forecast period.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Lime Market in Europe

Market Driver:

Increasing focus on wastewater recycling:

Hydrated lime is used extensively in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, including as a coagulant and a flocculant. Lime has significant applications in wastewater treatment and recycling. The rapid growth in population and the subsequent depletion of natural freshwater resources in the last few years have led to a shortage of clean potable water for domestic and industrial use. Therefore, countries in Western Europe have enforced regulations on wastewater treatment and recycling among industries.

Market Trend:

Rising focus on energy efficiency:

In the last few years, countries in Western Europe have witnessed a rise in focus on eco-friendly production and industrial carbon footprint minimization. The production of lime has traditionally been a carbon-intensive process. However, developed countries such as Germany and the UK are focusing on becoming low-carbon economies. Hence, several lime production plants in these countries are undergoing modernization to ensure energy efficiency and to minimize fuel emissions. With the adoption of modern technologies in machinery to optimize processes such as limestone grinding and cooling, lime kilns are expected to become highly energy-efficient during the forecast period.

Lime Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2022-2026 4.09 mn MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.70 Regional analysis Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Calcis Lienen GmbH & Co. KG, Cales Pascual SL, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Bauverlag BV GmbH, Lhoist Group, Marker Holding GmbH, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., and Singleton Birch Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

