Lime Market size in Europe to increase by 4.09 million metric tons from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing focus on wastewater recycling drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lime market in Europe size is expected to grow by 4.09 million metric tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing focus on wastewater recycling is notably driving the market growth. Hydrated lime has established itself in a wide range of applications within both industrial and municipal wastewater treatment facilities, where it serves as both a coagulant and a flocculant. The mounting apprehensions about industrial pollution, stemming from harmful emissions and subpar wastewater management, have catalyzed concern. Countries such as Germany, Spain, France, and the UK, among others, are intensifying their regulations regarding the disposal of industrial wastewater. The market is segmented by product (hydrated lime and quicklime) and geography (Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 15 companies operating in the lime market in Europe including Calcis Lienen GmbH & Co. KG, Cales Pascual SL, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Bauverlag BV GmbH, Lhoist Group, Marker Holding GmbH, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., and Singleton Birch Ltd..

Calcis Lienen GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers lime products such as quicklime.

Lime Market In Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The lime market share growth in Europe by the hydrated lime segment will be significant during the forecast period. The prevailing market segment is propelled predominantly by the swift expansion of wastewater treatment infrastructure. The central component for addressing acidic impurities and reestablishing water's pH equilibrium is hydrated lime. Driven by population expansion and the escalating dearth of freshwater reservoirs, numerous countries are making substantial investments in both domestic and industrial wastewater treatment and recycling facilities. The escalating emphasis on establishing water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is poised to sustain the upward trajectory of the market, particularly within the hydrated lime segment throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Trend

The rising focus on energy efficiency is an emerging market trend. Over recent years, advanced markets, particularly in Western Europe, have witnessed a pronounced shift towards environmentally sustainable production and the reduction of industrial carbon footprints. The production of lime has been associated with significant carbon emissions. However, developed nations like Germany and the UK are earnestly striving to transition into low-carbon economies. As a result, numerous lime production facilities in these regions are undergoing substantial upgrades to enhance energy efficiency and mitigate fuel-related emissions. By integrating state-of-the-art technologies into machinery for tasks such as limestone grinding and cooling, the efficiency of lime kilns is projected to experience substantial growth, resulting in significantly improved energy efficiency during the forecast period.

Challenge

The health hazards associated with using hydrated lime will be a major challenge for the European lime market during the forecast period. While hydrated lime is utilized across various sectors like food, beverage, and paper, it's essential to note its hazardous nature, as evidenced by its Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) rating of 1-3. Prolonged exposure can lead to severe skin and eye damage, as well as lung issues, choking, unconsciousness, and even fatality in extreme scenarios. Consequently, the need for secure storage equipment in production and transportation increases operational expenses, potentially curtailing its adoption in crucial end-user industries. Such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Lime Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2022-2026 4.09 million metric tons Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.70 Regional analysis Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 33% Key countries Albania Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Calcis Lienen GmbH & Co. KG, Cales Pascual SL, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Bauverlag BV GmbH, Lhoist Group, Marker Holding GmbH, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corp., and Singleton Birch Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

