Lime Media Group Acquires Turtle Transit

Combination creates event industry's largest and fastest-growing mobile experiential marketing partner

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a deal that officially creates the event industry's largest mobile marketing partner, Lime Media has announced the acquisition of award-winning mobile builder Turtle Transit.

With the announcement, form truly meets function. The combination of Lime—known for its speed, efficiency, quality work, and fleet of 175 mobile vehicles—and Turtle, one of the most creative custom mobile vehicle design shops of the last 20 years, will provide clients with turnkey scale, more creativity, and more services.

"The event agencies who we are proud to call our clients—and represent the most iconic brands in the world—now have access to so much more under one roof," says Lime CEO, Heath Hill. "I could not be more excited to take things to the next level with additional investments in products, people, processes, and systems."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. All Turtle Transit systems, assets, and functions have been integrated into Lime Media's Dallas-area headquarters. Industry veteran and Turtle Transit CEO James Riseborough joins the Lime team in Texas as Director of Special Projects, focused on expanding the company's custom vehicle offerings, evolving fabrication processes, and adding expertise to quality control, R&D, and fit-and-finish.

James is particularly excited to spend his time ideating and sketching unique ideas for clients, leveraging his extensive experience to push creative boundaries further.

"It's been amazing to watch the industry evolve and change over the last 25 years," says Riseborough. "I'm ready to continue serving clients with the most creative, most dependable, safest mobile vehicles on the road as part of the Lime team."

