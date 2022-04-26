Lime Oil Market to record USD 219.14 Mn growth | European market to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

Request Our Sample Report for a brief understanding on what our full report actually offers.

Lime oil Market: Segmentation and Coverage

To aid businesses in better decision making and understand the niche areas, the lime oil market is analyzed by application (food and beverage, personal care, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the food and beverage segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The increasing replacement of herbs with lime essential oil to increase the nutritional value of food and beverages has been driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing consumer demand for naturally flavored beverages that are free of side effects is contributing to the segment's growth.

Based on the geography, Europe will offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently dominates the global lime oil market in terms of consumption. Factors such as the increasing export of lime oil and rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming lime oil are driving the growth of the regional market.

Discover key segments to invest in over the forecast period in the lime oil market.

Vendor Insights

The report provides detailed insights on the future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments by vendors. It provides insights into how the vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, customer base, product innovation, and other important aspects.

The lime oil market is fragmented and is subjected to changing consumer demands and preferences. Changes in the spending patterns of consumers will also affect the performance of vendors. Besides, the increasing competition in the market is forcing many manufacturers to reduce their product prices, which is negatively impacting their profit margins. Hence, to survive and succeed in the competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Aromaaz International

CIFAL HERBAL Pvt. Ltd.

CITRICOS VEGA HERMANOS S.A. DE C.V.

HERMANOS S.A. DE C.V. Citrojugo

Citrolim S.A. de C.V.

doTERRA International LLC

Givaudan SA

GRUPO TECNAAL

Inovia International Ltd.

Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

Natures Natural India

Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd.

Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils LLC

Plant Therapy Inc.

SpringThyme Oils Ltd.

Statfold Seed Oils LTD.

The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

Ultra International BV

Veda Oils

Young Living Essential Oils

Get an idea of the market share and competitiveness of vendors in the market.

Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The lime oil market is driven by the increasing applications of lime oil in a wide range of sectors. The expansion of the middle-class population across the world has increased the demand for consumer goods. In addition, the rising health consciousness among consumers has increased the spending on healthy and convenient food products. To meet such growing demands of consumers, manufacturers in the food and beverage sector are using lime oil as an essential ingredient to enrich their products. This has increased the consumption and demand for lime oil and is expected to propel the global lime oil market to witness an incremental growth of USD 219.14 million between 2021 and 2026.

On the other hand, the challenges associated with distribution are likely to hinder market growth. Retailers operate at a lower profit margin. Hence, in order to avoid a decline in their revenues, they continuously look to fill the gaps in their inventory when there is a shortage in supply from vendors. This means that a retailer would not hesitate to partner with a new vendor if one of their existing vendors is not able to supply an adequate amount of goods. In addition, the increased consumer inclination toward convenient stores is forcing vendors to find a suitable balance between price and volume. Such factors are expected to reduce the growth potential for vendors in the market.

Download Our Sample Report to identify other drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth.

Lime Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 219.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.77 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aromaaz International, CIFAL HERBAL Pvt. Ltd., CITRICOS VEGA HERMANOS S.A. DE C.V., Citrojugo, Citrolim S.A. de C.V., doTERRA International LLC, Givaudan SA, GRUPO TECNAAL, Inovia International Ltd., Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Natures Natural India, Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd., Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils LLC, Plant Therapy Inc., SpringThyme Oils Ltd., Statfold Seed Oils LTD., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International BV, Veda Oils, and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aromaaz International

Exhibit 93: Aromaaz International - Overview



Exhibit 94: Aromaaz International - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Aromaaz International - Key offerings

10.4 doTERRA International LLC

Exhibit 96: doTERRA International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: doTERRA International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Inovia International Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Inovia International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Inovia International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Inovia International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Lionel Hitchen Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Lionel Hitchen Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Natures Natural India

Exhibit 105: Natures Natural India - Overview



Exhibit 106: Natures Natural India - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Natures Natural India - Key offerings

10.8 Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Plant Therapy Inc.

Exhibit 111: Plant Therapy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Plant Therapy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Plant Therapy Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Statfold Seed Oils LTD.

Exhibit 114: Statfold Seed Oils LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Statfold Seed Oils LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Statfold Seed Oils LTD. - Key offerings

10.11 Ultra International BV

Exhibit 117: Ultra International BV - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ultra International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ultra International BV - Key offerings

10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

Exhibit 120: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview



Exhibit 121: Young Living Essential Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

