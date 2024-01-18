LIME Painting Named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with LIME Painting's Performance

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIME Painting, the first and only high-end painting franchise company, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/ .

LIME Painting offers 40+ different painting, coating, and surface restoration services, but the brand is much more than that. LIME's values of love, integrity, mission, and excellence motivate them to provide the best services possible to luxury properties across 21+ states. Whether it's a standard repaint or a custom restoration job for a heavily distressed home, LIME is prepared to take on tasks and exceed customers' expectations.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

LIME Painting was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. LIME Painting's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

"It's truly an honor to be named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the 3rd year in a row," said Nick Lopez, Founder of LIME Painting. "At LIME Painting, we strive to implement the best training and support for our franchisees and aim to create lasting relationships with each and every one of them. It's rewarding to see that our franchisees feel seen, heard, and supported, and we cannot wait to continue to strengthen our franchisor/franchisee relations and add new members to our team in 2024."

About LIME Painting

After discovering his passion for home improvement while owning his first painting LLC, Nick Lopez founded LIME Painting in 2013 to set the standard of excellence in painting high-end residential and commercial properties. Five years later, he put his perfected business model to the test and began franchising to provide high-quality interior and exterior painting, coating, and other restoration services to maintain the aesthetic and integrity of luxury properties across the country. LIME Painting currently serves luxury home and business owners in all 90+ locations in 21+ states. For more information, go to https://limepainting.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

