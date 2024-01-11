LIME Painting Reflects on Success in 2023 and Expects Substantial Growth in 2024

High-End Painting Franchise Looks to Continue its Growth and Success, Planning to Service Even More Communities throughout the Nation in 2024

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIME Painting – the first and only high-end painting franchise company, reflects on a year of change and success in 2023, and looks to ring in the new year with strong continued growth. In 2023, LIME Painting signed on 7 new franchisees, with a total of 14 new units. In 2024, the brand aims to enter new markets in its pursuit to make LIME Painting accessible in all 50 states, and looks forward to bringing high-end painting services to more territories nationwide.

2023 was a year of change for LIME Painting as the brand brought its franchise development in-house, further built out its support and training processes, and created a franchise advisory council. The brand also welcomed Erica Sicre as its Franchise Business Coach; a role dedicated to pushing franchisees to their fullest potential. Erica has previous experience as Director of Training and Operations for a 12-million-dollar operation that directly managed 6 locations, 1 call center, managed training in 7 territories nationally, and launched 155 locations. With Erica's help, LIME Painting focused on strengthening its franchise community in 2023. The brand is excited to continue its growth and franchise development in 2024, with validation, engagement, and franchise owner satisfaction trending at an all-time high.

"As we reflect on the year, 2023 was a record-breaking year for customers served and money raised to impact communities," said Nick Lopez, Founder of LIME Painting. "2023 was also a year of change for LIME Painting – all in preparation for substantial growth in 2024. As the new year begins, we look forward to continuing to make history in the luxury home improvement sector."

In 2023, LIME Painting was awarded Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises Satisfaction Award, and its Northern Colorado franchisee, Tyler Fuss, was named a 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association. The brand was also recognized in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 Ranking, Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchises for 2023, and ranked #1 in Denver Business Journal's 2023 Fast 50 Awards.

"Looking ahead, the home services industry will continue to adapt innovative technologies and lean further towards digital and automated processes," said Lopez. "We'll also likely see a significant boost in the adoption of green, sustainable practices and eco-friendly products in home services in 2024."

LIME's values of love, integrity, mission, and excellence motivate them to provide the best services possible to luxury properties across 21+ states. Whether it's a standard repaint or a custom restoration job for a heavily distressed home, LIME is prepared to take on tasks and exceed customers' expectations.

About LIME Painting

After discovering his passion for home improvement while owning his first painting LLC, Nick Lopez founded LIME Painting in 2013 to set the standard of excellence in painting high-end residential and commercial properties. Five years later, he put his perfected business model to the test and began franchising to provide high-quality interior and exterior painting, coating, and other restoration services to maintain the aesthetic and integrity of luxury properties across the country. LIME Painting currently serves luxury home and business owners in all 90+ locations in 21+ states. For more information, go to https://limepainting.com/.

