Lime Rebrands and Announces a Partnership with Segway

Lime-S Segway Edition is designed completely in-house to highlight a renewed focus on safety and rider comfort. Lime-S now features a sleek, slim profile and suspension shocks on the front wheel. The update includes enhanced visibility lighting and a new maximum speed of 18 mph. The pricing for the new scooters remains the same: $1 to unlock and $0.15 for every minute of ride time.

Lime is also celebrating reaching 3 million rides taken, a huge milestone for a company that launched its first market less than a year ago.

This Friday, May 18, Lime will be celebrating National Bike to Work Day with a Bike to Work Day challenge, offering participants the chance to win a GoPro 6. Head to the blog post for details on how to enter, and other helpful tips on safe bike commuting.

Images of the new Lime-S Segway Edition scooters can be found at this link. For more information, visit the Lime blog at www.limebike.com/blog.

Lime is revolutionizing mobility in cities and campuses by empowering residents with a greener, more efficient, and affordable transportation option that also improves urban sustainability. By partnering with local key stakeholders and systematically deploying a multimodal smart mobility fleet enabled with GPS, wireless technology, and self-activating locks, Lime will dramatically improve urban mobility by making the first and last mile faster, cheaper, and healthier for riders. Funded by Silicon Valley's leading VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, Lime is based in San Mateo, CA. Learn more at limebike.com.

