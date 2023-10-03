Lime Rock New Energy Announces Promotion of Blair Barlow

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime Rock New Energy today announces the promotion of Blair Barlow to Managing Director.  Mr. Barlow joined Lime Rock in 2008 and has been a Director on the LRNE team since 2021. 

Mark McCall, Managing Director of Lime Rock New Energy, said, "Blair has been a tremendous addition to the New Energy team, bringing over a decade of deal and board experience, an extensive network in energy markets, and a deep commitment to finding opportunities in the energy transition.  We're thrilled that he will now play a greater leadership role in our efforts."

Mr. Barlow currently sits on the boards of two Lime Rock New Energy portfolio companies, Power TakeOff and Aperia Technologies, the latter of which he sourced.   He previously worked in Lime Rock's Connecticut and London offices and has been based in Houston since 2017.  A native of Canada, he is a graduate of Harvard University.

ABOUT LIME ROCK NEW ENERGY
Lime Rock New Energy is a growth equity investment partner for entrepreneurs building differentiated, innovative, and growing energy transition businesses. It invests in companies across three critical sectors: products and services to drive faster adoption of renewable energy and grid modernization, energy efficiency for industry and the built environment, and decarbonization of transportation.  In partnering with entrepreneurs leading growing businesses that reduce carbon emissions, the Lime Rock New Energy team seeks to accelerate their companies' growth with capital, strategic and process experience, operations expertise, and the team's deep network of relationships across all facets of the new energy economy.  For more information, please visit www.lrnewenergy.com.

