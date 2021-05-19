Lime Rock Park & FCP Euro Announce A 10-Year Strategic Partnership

"FCP Euro Proving Grounds," a recently expanded and repaved autocross and skid-pad facility, will be the first of the park's upgrades in preparation for the 2021 motorsport season. Opening immediately after Memorial Day Weekend, this autocross track sets a new standard for design and high-performance driver education and is over half a mile long in its maximum configuration. Additionally, set to open in 2022 will be the development of a brand new FCP Euro experience and hospitality center adjacent to the "Proving Grounds," overlooking Lime Rock Park's Left-Hander onto No-Name Straight.

The 10-year agreement is the first strategic initiative to be announced by Lime Rock Park's new ownership group, led by General Partners Charles Mallory, Dicky Riegel, and Bill Rueckert along with a group of private investors. The group has recently assumed control and stewardship of Lime Rock Park from longtime owner Skip Barber, who continues as a significant investor and is playing a key role in preserving Lime Rock Park's legacy.

Established in 1986 as a family-owned brick-and-mortar auto parts store, FCP Euro (fcpeuro.com) has grown to a global online supplier of replacement parts for European cars, surpassing $100 million in revenues for 2020 and on pace for $500 million in revenues by 2025. FCP Euro has also directly participated in motorsports since 2016, winning the TC America TCR Championship in 2019, and launched an IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge program in 2021 with a top 10 finish in their debut race at Mid Ohio.

The "FCP Euro Proving Grounds" offers a full-redesign and rebuild of Lime Rock Park's infield autocross course and skidpad facility, providing enthusiasts an opportunity to develop their driving skills in a safe and controlled environment, preparing them for the bigger racing track.

The design for the state-of-the-art 5,000 square-foot experience and event center overlooking the Left-Hander is underway, with construction slated to commence by the end of the 2021 racing season. It will complement FCP Euro's current experience center at their headquarters in Milford, CT, where they routinely host car shows, local car clubs, and events to their customers and community.

"All of us at Lime Rock Park are thrilled to announce this partnership with this world-class, Connecticut-based company," said Lime Rock Park CEO Dicky Riegel. "Not only is FCP Euro an outstanding brand like Lime Rock Park, we share the same values of creating the very best experience for our consumers. Lime Rock Park will become a home away from home for FCP Euro for years to come and we are delighted to welcome their brand partners and customers to the Park," said Dicky Riegel, President & CEO of Lime Rock Park."

"To say that I am excited about this partnership is an understatement," stated Nick Bauer, FCP Euro's President and Founder. "Every enthusiast within our company has their own cherished memory of their first Lime Rock Park experience, and thanks to Skip Barber's long-term ownership and curation, the track has a preserved culture and environment unlike any other." Scott Drozd, CEO of FCP Euro added, "We are excited for the strategic partnership between FCP Euro and Lime Rock Park, two strong brands that have deep roots in the state of Connecticut. This partnership will help facilitate the growth over the next decade while enhancing and further developing the automotive communities surrounding both organizations."

About Lime Rock Park:

Opened in 1957, Lime Rock Park is a historic automotive and entertainment venue located in scenic Litchfield County, CT. Along with hosting several televised spectator races and its legendary Historics Weekend, Lime Rock is home to numerous special events, racing schools, driving schools, and the exclusive Lime Rock Drivers Club. Visit www.limerock.com or @limerockpark on social media for more information.

About FCP Euro

Located in Milford, CT, FCP Euro is an online retailer of Genuine, OE, and OEM European auto parts specializing in BMW, Volvo, Audi, VW, Mercedes, and Porsche. Since 1986, FCP Euro has become widely recognized by enthusiasts in the community as their preferred source for parts. With a Lifetime Replacement Guarantee, Hassle-Free Returns, and Free Shipping, FCP Euro has continuously challenged and advanced the standards of quality, service, and technology in the automotive aftermarket. Visit www.fcpeuro.com or @fcpeuro on social media for more information.

