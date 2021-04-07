Lime Rock Park Announces New Ownership Group

Lime Rock Group, LLC was formed specifically for the acquisition of Lime Rock Park. Skip Barber will remain a significant owner in the new entity and will be an integral part of its Management Committee, as the business continues to leverage Skip's worldwide reputation in the motorsports industry.

Dicky Riegel, former President & CEO of Airstream, Inc. and COO of Thor Industries, Inc., will serve as Lime Rock Park's new CEO. "Lime Rock has been one of my favorite places and my home track for over 40 years; the same is true for my partners, Charles and Bill, both of whom consider Lime Rock a home away from home. All of us have deep roots in Connecticut and look forward to being active in the community and working collaboratively with the Town. To now be owners of this iconic and storied brand is a dream come true," said Mr. Riegel.

As Lime Rock commences the 2021 season after a pandemic-restricted year in 2020, there is much to anticipate, including an expanding events calendar, new partners and sponsors, and additional new working capital to invest in future opportunities. Lime Rock Group's investors include seasoned motorsports luminaries and automotive entities that will immediately drive new activity for the Park, including manufacturer and sponsor relationships. Most importantly, all of the Group's investors are passionate motorsports enthusiasts intent on burnishing Lime Rock's traditions and reputation while also evolving to meet modern demands.

About Lime Rock Park:

Opened in 1957, Lime Rock Park is a historic automotive and entertainment venue located in scenic Litchfield County, Conn. Along with hosting several televised spectator races and its storied Historics Weekend, Lime Rock is home to numerous special events, racing schools, driving schools, and the exclusive Lime Rock Drivers Club. Visit www.limerock.com or @limerockpark on social media for more information.

