Lime Rock Partners Announces Equity Commitment to Athena Energy

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime Rock Partners ("Lime Rock"), private equity investors in upstream oil and gas companies, today announces the closing of an equity commitment to Athena Energy Partners, LLC ("Athena"), a Houston-based private company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in South Texas.

Athena is led by Stephen Goldfarb, former CFO of Ensign Natural Resources ("Ensign"), as well as several other former key members of the Ensign team, including Garner Haydell, Jennifer Smith, and Matt Geiser. Ensign was a highly successful Eagle Ford producer that sold its assets to Marathon Oil in December 2022.

Athena seeks to leverage its operating and technical capabilities to acquire, optimize, and develop oil and gas properties on the Gulf Coast, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale. The team's in-basin experience and relationships position Athena to capture attractive risk-adjusted return opportunities in the region.

Mr. Goldfarb said, "Athena's experienced team, together with Lime Rock's strategic perspective, puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the opportunities we see in today's oil and gas market."

Greg Highberger, Managing Director of Lime Rock, added, "Lime Rock is proud to be partnering with Athena to pursue their strategy and build a business in the Eagle Ford. U.S. shale has matured, but we believe compelling opportunities remain and that the Athena team is uniquely positioned to execute their plan and create value."

About Athena Energy Partners

Athena Energy Partners is a Houston-based upstream oil and gas company focused on acquisition and development opportunities on the Gulf Coast, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale.

About Lime Rock Partners

Since its inception in 1998, Lime Rock Partners has raised $7.1 billion in private equity funds and affiliated co-investment vehicles for investment in the upstream energy industry. Lime Rock provides growth capital and serves as a strategic partner to leading E&P, mineral and royalty, and oilfield services companies. For more information, please visit: www.lrpartners.com.

