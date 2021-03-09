Limeade Adds 60 Well-Being Activities to Content Library, Unlocking the Power of Mindsets

"When it comes to improving well-being, it's your thoughts that count," said Laura Hamill, Chief Science Officer of the Limeade Institute. "Mindsets are something that all individuals have — and if we understand how to embrace them and really use them in our lives, they can generate energy and expand our capacity to improve our overall experiences and quality of life. The Limeade Well-Being solution enables organizations to show they care while giving employees tools and resources for personal improvement. These new well-being activities, rooted in the power of mindsets, take the solution to new heights."

New Limeade Well-Being Activities

Limeade Well-Being customers can choose from more than 60 new activities – now part of the company's already extensive library of science-backed well-being content. The new activities deliver multi-part interactive video courses hosted by well-known experts, guiding employees in physical, financial, emotional and work well-being, navigating COVID-19 and vaccines, promoting diversity and inclusion, thriving in a remote world and more.

The content also delivers numerous activities connected to mindsets, including:

Mindfulness with Alex Haley & Mariann Johnson : Professors from the University of Minnesota's Early E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing deliver a six-part course coaching employees on mindful communication, easing overwhelm, self-compassion, living in the moment and reducing screen time.

Professors from the Early E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing deliver a six-part course coaching employees on mindful communication, easing overwhelm, self-compassion, living in the moment and reducing screen time. Longevity with Dan Buettner : The National Geographic explorer and bestselling author of Blue Zones provides a four-part course on how to emulate behavior from regions with the longest life-spans, preparing healthy meals, connecting with purpose and more.

: The National Geographic explorer and bestselling author of Blue Zones provides a four-part course on how to emulate behavior from regions with the longest life-spans, preparing healthy meals, connecting with purpose and more. Promoting Diversity, Creating Inclusion with Aparna Rae : DEI educator, innovator and disruptor Aparna Rae delivers a four-part course on understanding intersectionality, blind spots and biases, the art of being an ally and more.

: DEI educator, innovator and disruptor delivers a four-part course on understanding intersectionality, blind spots and biases, the art of being an ally and more. Yoga with Jes Rosenberg : Nationally recognized wellness leader Jes Rosenberg provides eight courses connecting the mind and body, focused on calming the mind, boosting energy, settling nerves, beating the blues and more.

: Nationally recognized wellness leader provides eight courses connecting the mind and body, focused on calming the mind, boosting energy, settling nerves, beating the blues and more. Elder Care with Melanie Merriman : Celebrated author, research scientist and health-care quality consultant Melanie Merriman helps caregivers prioritize their own well-being and provides guidance and resources for different stages of elder care.

: Celebrated author, research scientist and health-care quality consultant helps caregivers prioritize their own well-being and provides guidance and resources for different stages of elder care. Becoming Healthy in an Unhealthy World with Pilar Gerasimo : The editor in chief of Experience Life Magazine provides a three-part course on mastering the skills of "healthy deviance," confronting the realities of our world and creating rituals to take personal control.

: The editor in chief of Experience Life Magazine provides a three-part course on mastering the skills of "healthy deviance," confronting the realities of our world and creating rituals to take personal control. Grow Together: The Committed Relationship with Jen Elmquist : Licensed marriage therapist and author of Relationship Reset Jen Elmquist deliver a four-part course on building healthy relationships, fighting for love and more.

Similar content released to Limeade customers in 2020 saw more than 100,000 enrollments. More than 85% of those employees took the entire course and and 86% said they were likely to put their skills into practice.

"Helping our people improve their well-being takes more than just delivering a program – the content needs to be simple, engaging and science-backed," said Jamie Quinn, U.S. Benefits Expert at Bayer U.S. LLC. "The new video courses from Limeade give employees consumer-grade experiences to strengthen their bodies and minds in a time when they need it most. We are excited to bring even more of this content into our program as we move forward together."

Experience Activators Research

At Limeade Engage, the Limeade Institute revealed findings from a new study entitled "Experience Activators: Exploring the Power of Mindsets," which was recently accepted to the International Positive Psychology Association Conference. The study included more than 550,000 employees at large companies across industries, exploring key activators – or mindsets – and their impact on employees. Key mindsets studied were openness, optimism, resilience, gratitude, purpose, mindfulness, self-efficacy and emotional regulation.

According to the study, all of the mindsets are linked to higher well-being, reduced stress, greater employee engagement at work, and enhanced productivity. However, some mindsets are more likely than others to activate outcomes. The most powerful and predictive activators for each of these categories were, in order:

Overall well-being: 1) Openness & Optimism, 2) Self-Efficacy, 3) Purpose

1) Openness & Optimism, 2) Self-Efficacy, 3) Purpose Stress: 1) Emotional Regulation, 2) Resilience, 3) Self-Efficacy

1) Emotional Regulation, 2) Resilience, 3) Self-Efficacy Employee Engagement: 1) Purpose, 2) Openness & Optimism, 3) Self-Efficacy

1) Purpose, 2) Openness & Optimism, 3) Self-Efficacy Productivity: 1) Purpose, 2) Openness & Optimism, 3) Self-Efficacy

The Limeade Institute recommends delivering programs and activities that employees can utilize to identify and strengthen all mindsets. However, organizations should consider dialing up investment in improving mindsets, depending on desired people and business outcomes. Additionally, companies must ensure that culture and organizational support foster a positive and supportive work environment in addition to improving individual-level experience activators.

To read the "Experience Activators: Exploring the Power of Mindsets" research click here. To learn more about the new Limeade Well-Being activities, contact [email protected].

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. Founded in 2006, Limeade has been a pioneer in the HR technology industry and is consistently recognized for its own award-winning culture. Today, users in approximately 100 countries utilize the Limeade Well-Being, Limeade Engagement and Limeade Inclusion solutions powered by the Limeade ONE platform. Limeade helps every employee know their company cares, while delivering people and business results that matter. Limeade partners with its customers to support their goals of improving employee well-being, engagement and sense of inclusion, in addition to reducing the risk of unwanted turnover and burnout. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.(ASX listing: LME)

