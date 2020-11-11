Limeade Appoints Larry Colagiovanni as CTO

As CTO, Larry will guide the technical evolution of the Limeade platform and oversee the development, business intelligence, and IT operations teams in delivering employee experience software that employees and companies love. He will continue to report to CEO Henry Albrecht.

Larry brings over 15 years of product management and development expertise — working in a variety of roles across the technology industry. He joined Limeade as VP of Research & Development in April of 2020. Prior to joining Limeade, Colagiovanni was the Vice President of Marketing Technology and General Manager of eBay Seattle, leading the local office of over 350 people serving over 180 million customers globally, with over 66 million monthly app users.1 Larry holds both bachelors and master's degrees in computer science/engineering from MIT. He lives in Snoqualmie Washington and enjoys hiking and skiing with his family.

"It's an honor to steer the technology that's fundamentally changing the world of work for the better," said Colagiovanni. "I am committed to delivering an industry leading, global employee experience platform that shows every employee their company cares – while delivering managers and executives with the insights to build more resilient organizations."

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

