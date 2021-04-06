Limeade Celebrates 2021 Limelight Award Winners for Supporting Employees Through Unprecedented Change

"It's been an honor to watch our customers use Limeade to provide support, connection and resources for their people through one of the most difficult times in recent history," said Lauren Chucko, Limeade VP of Customer Success. "Our entire customer base is using technology to create a more human employee experience — but this year's award winners showed true leadership in the way they mobilized leaders, managers and individual employees to show care for each other and find purpose in their work. We are proud to partner with these great companies and congratulate them on this recognition."

2021 Limelight Award winners include:

Rookie of the Year: Robert Bosch

Awarded for an outstanding first-year launch.

Bringing Culture to Life: Northwestern Mutual

Awarded for an excellent representation of company culture within the Limeade program.

Organizational Support: Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)

Awarded for exemplary well-being support across the organization.

Communicating Without Boundaries: Ryan LLC & Barmer

Awarded for reaching employees where they are with timely, relevant communications.

Hall of Fame: Encompass Health

Awarded for effectively evolving the Limeade program over four or more years.

Changemaker Award: First American

Awarded for a strategic, dynamic shift in employee engagement and culture.

"Our team talks about how we can't even compare our old well-being program to the new Limeade solution, because they are in completely different leagues," said Samantha McIntosh, HR Specialist COE Benefits Vendor Management at Robert Bosch. "We now have a program that engages and inspires associates to take care of themselves while also showing that Bosch cares about them. One that fosters learning and growth, and not just getting a finger poke to earn an incentive."

"Limeade makes a significant contribution to Barmer's positive external impact as an employer," said Simone Schwering, Division Manager Human Resources/Organization at Barmer. "Winning the "HR Excellence Awards 2020" in the large company employer branding category underscores the importance attached to our program. In addition to the new employer branding strategy with authentic employee portraits, Limeade is explicitly mentioned as an important reason for the award. Barmer thus pushes competitors into second place."

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company with a mission to transform work into a source of positivity, energy, humanity and purpose. Founded in 2006, Limeade has been a pioneer in the HR technology industry and is consistently recognized for its own award-winning culture. Today, users in approximately 100 countries utilize Limeade solutions. Limeade helps every employee know their company cares, while delivering people and business results that matter. Limeade partners with its customers to improve the overall employee experience through improved employee well-being, engagement and sense of inclusion, in addition to reducing the risk of unwanted turnover and burnout. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME.)

SOURCE Limeade

Related Links

www.limeade.com

