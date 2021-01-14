Limeade Engage 2021 Virtual Conference Registration and Speakers Announced

The fifth annual Limeade Engage conference will provide leaders in well-being, employee experience, human resources, talent management, DEI, benefits and related fields the tools and inspiration they need to infuse care into the employee experience. Attendees will hear from galvanizing speakers, leaders at game-changing companies across industries and the Limeade innovators building the next generation of employee experience technology. Sessions will cover employee well-being and engagement strategies, inclusive leadership, fostering trust, battling employee burnout, the science of happiness and how to support employees in a new era of work – from navigating the COVID vaccine to supporting hybrid work environments.

"There is so much attention on employee experience these days, but sadly not enough being done to improve it," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade founder and CEO. "It's not just about surveys, HR transactions and health costs – it's about taking care of human beings in the big and small moments, empowering them to do their best work. Every year, Limeade Engage attendees say they leave feeling a greater sense of purpose and focus. I look forward to delivering actionable ideas and guidance as the world of work transforms before our eyes."

Featured speakers at Limeade Engage 2021 include:

Ally Love - Ally is the CEO/Founder of Love Squad, the in-arena Host of the Brooklyn Nets, a Peloton Instructor, an Adidas Global Ambassador, and model. Ally uses her influence and platforms to create a space to celebrate and champion diversity in race and culture through conversation and sweat.

Glennon Doyle - Glennon is an activist and author of the New York Times Best Sellers Untamed, Love Warrior , and Carry On , Warrior. She is the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women led nonprofit organization that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropy.

Dr. Laurie Santos - Laurie is an expert on human cognition, its origins, and the evolutionary biases that influence our all-too imperfect life choices. She is also knowledgeable in how behavioral change through positive psychology can lead to a happy and fulfilling life. Laurie teaches happiness and well-being at Yale , the most popular class taken in over 316 years.

Eric Hutcherson - Eric is Executive Vice President, Chief People and Inclusion Officer at Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment. He leads a global team across UMG's record labels, publishing division and operating companies to align talent functions, amplify the company's entrepreneurial-based culture, accelerate diversity and inclusion across all levels and territories, attract, retain and develop talent, accelerate the company's social justice initiatives.

Laurie Ruettimann – Laurie is a former HR leader turned writer, entrepreneur, speaker and author of "Betting On You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) Take Control of Your Career." CNN recognized her as one of the top five career advisers in the United States , and her work has been featured on NPR, The New Yorker, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and Vox.

Mark Levy - Mark is a seasoned, globally minded employee experience leader who has chosen to work for big-hearted companies like Allbirds, Airbnb and Peloton. He is relentlessly focused on how he and his team can unleash the talents and passions of a company's employees to create a learning organization and ensure integration between work and life.

Mia Mends – Mia is Chief Administrative Officer of Sodexo North America, sits on the boards of Limeade, Harvard Business School , Girls Inc. and the EMERGE Fellows program, is on the Business Leadership Council at Wellesley College and is founder of non-profit Sisters-to-Sisters. A passionate mentor and champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, Mia was recently recognized as one of BLACK ENTERPRISE'S Most Powerful Women in Corporate America.

In addition to headline speakers, leaders from the Limeade Institute, Limeade customers and other company experts will deliver actionable, science-backed sessions including:

Limeade Institute Insights and Best Practices - Be the first to hear new global insights on the factors that most directly impact employee experience, plus sessions on prioritizing inclusion, fostering trust and building a burnout recovery roadmap.

Limeade Solution Showcases – Explore the ties between well-being and the employee experience, learn how to take a more agile approach to employee engagement, and see new Limeade innovations coming in 2021.

Industry Expert Series - Hear from HR leaders on how they're navigating workplace and employee safety in 2021, and join Limeade customers to hear best practices for showing employees their company cares.

Limeade Engage 2021 is a virtual event and is free to attend. The experience includes live discussions, featured sessions and on-demand content ranging from 15-minute Q&As to 45 minute presentations. Attendees can join live and view all sessions and content on-demand through April. Click here to register.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. Founded in 2006, Limeade has been a pioneer in the HR technology industry and is consistently recognized for its own award-winning culture. Today, users in approximately 100 countries utilize the Limeade Well-Being, Limeade Engagement and Limeade Inclusion solutions powered by the Limeade ONE platform. Limeade helps every employee know their company cares, while delivering people and business results that matter. Limeade partners with its customers to support their goals of improving employee well-being, engagement and sense of inclusion, in addition to reducing the risk of unwanted turnover and burnout. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com. (ASX listing: LME)

