Limeade Institute Presents New Research on Employee Commitment and Inclusion at 2019 SIOP Annual Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Limeade Institute today announced the presentation of two posters and an interactive session at the 34th Annual Conference of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP.) The Limeade Institute conducts research, establishes market points of view and keeps a pulse on the latest employee experience research including well-being, engagement, inclusion, communications and more. The new poster presentations uncover the business impact of individuals' commitment to an organization and perceptions of inclusion at work.

"Great employers conceptually understand the importance of employee commitment and inclusion at work, but don't know how to operationalize them — much less measure their impact on organizational success," said Dr. Laura Hamill, Chief Science Officer of the Limeade Institute. "By examining the business impact of these important people strategies, we can help more employers justify holistic, company-wide investments instead of siloed and surface-level programs. We're thrilled to share our findings at SIOP and show the true value of showing employees that their company cares."

Limeade presentations at the 2019 SIOP Conference include:

Engaged and Committed? An Investigation of the Relative Importance of Commitment by Reetu Sandhu, M.A., Julianne Tillmann, PH.D., and Laura Hamill PH.D.

With a surging interest in employee engagement, is a focus on organizational commitment still worthwhile? This is the question the Limeade Institute sought to answer. The research found that compared to statistical models that only accounted for employee engagement levels, models that included organizational commitment improved prediction of job satisfaction, absenteeism and organizational citizenship behaviors. Knowing this, organizations can pursue strategies that lead to engaged employees who, even when given the chance to leave, stay because they want to.

Organizational Impact of Workplace Inclusion by Reetu Sandhu, M.A., Stephanie Lopez, PH.D. (Nordstrom), Lauren Ferguson, M.A., Julianne Tillmann, PH.D., and Laura Hamill PH.D.

With the growth of diversity efforts and initiatives, the distinctive role of inclusion has emerged at the forefront. In this study, the Limeade Institute defined inclusion through a brief review of existing literature. Then, through survey responses from a nationwide sample, assessed inclusion's impact on critical employee and organizational outcomes. Findings showed that when employees felt more included, they also reported higher levels of engagement and well-being, as well as a greater likelihood of staying with the organization and recommending it as a great place to work. The study ends with recommendations of inclusive practices that organizations and employees can pursue.

Putting Science into Action: Creating a Culture of Inclusion, panel discussion featuring Reetu Sandhu, M.A., Lauren Ferguson, M.A., Larry Martinez, PH.D. (Portland State University), Janai Wallace, M.A. (Greatheart Consulting), and Philip Jacobs (Greatheart Consulting)

As companies scramble to increase diversity and foster inclusion, they're overlooking a major contributor to building more inclusive workplaces: individual employees. Beyond policies, trainings and executive efforts, organizations need to tap into how they can support and empower employees to actively create inclusive places to work. During this interactive session, the Limeade Institute will explore the behaviors and habits that drive inclusion and share how organizations can leverage them to build more inclusive workplaces.

For the last decade, the Limeade Institute has explored the science of well-being and beyond — leading to pioneering innovations such as the Limeade Well-Being Assessment and the Limeade ONE employee experience platform, with solutions for well-being, engagement, inclusion and internal communications.

About the Limeade Institute

The Limeade Institute conducts research on the employee experience, including well-being, engagement, inclusion, communications and more. The team consists of researchers with doctorates in organizational psychology, psychometricians, business insights experts and data scientists.

About Limeade

Limeade is a software company that elevates the employee experience and helps build great places to work. The Limeade ONE platform offers employee well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications solutions in one seamless user experience. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

