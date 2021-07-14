Limeade Joins Microsoft Efforts to Help Employees Thrive in the New World of Work

Leveraging targeted interventions and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Limeade technology makes recommendations to help individuals improve well-being and quickly find the right company benefits and resources. Microsoft customers will now be able to access Limeade personalized activities such as exercise challenges, manager support toolkits, workplace inclusion lessons, social connections and more — all within Microsoft Viva.

"The world of work has forever changed. Given everything we've been through the past year and a half, it's time to reset how we approach the employee experience," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "Limeade is aligned with Microsoft in recognizing that well-being is at the heart of a healthy employee experience. It can't be something that's neglected or left for the end of a busy and stressful day. It's time we leverage the power of technology to be intentional about taking better care of ourselves and others — in the natural course of our day-to-day interactions."

According to Microsoft's 2021 Work Trend Index, one in five global survey respondents say their employer doesn't care about their work-life balance. 54% feel overworked and 39% feel exhausted, underlining the demand for more well-being resources. By infusing care into the Microsoft Viva platform, users are more equipped to prioritize well-being right from their mobile phones and computers. Limeade Institute research shows that when employees feel cared for by their organization they are four times less likely to suffer from stress and burnout, two times more likely to be engaged at work and nine times more likely to stay at their company for three or more years.

"Limeade brings 15 years of insights and innovation — from wellbeing surveys, fitness trackers, biometrics and more — to promote personalized, in-the-moment wellbeing experiences into the flow of work," said Seth Patton, General Manager, Microsoft 365 Next Gen Productivity & Employee Experience at Microsoft. "This collaboration further helps Microsoft customers get moving and connect to relevant company benefits to reduce burnout and boost energy."

This latest Limeade integration will be available to Microsoft Viva users in the fall. For more information on Limeade Well-Being, please visit here and for more information on Microsoft Viva please visit here.

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

