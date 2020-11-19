Limeade Names Scott Fletcher General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

"Scott was instrumental in our IPO, delivering world class counsel in growth, vendor engagement, risk management and data and privacy regulations as we entered a new era at Limeade," said Toby Davis, Limeade CFO. "His global expertise in corporate legal matters and his transactional experience will support our continued growth and enable us to seize the employee experience market while effectively managing corporate risk. His background and belief in our mission make him an incredible asset to our customers, employees and shareholders."

As General Counsel, Fletcher will work closely with all groups across Limeade to build a streamlined approach for legal matters that will ensure the company continues its impressive growth plan.

Scott joined Limeade as Vice President of Legal in August 2019 and brings nearly 30 years of legal experience working in a variety of roles across the technology industry including litigation, franchising and more. Prior to joining Limeade, Scott led the legal team that supported the Microsoft advertising business through a dynamic period of change and growth. Scott holds a bachelor's degree from Westminster College of Salt Lake City and a Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Washington School of Law. Scott lives in Sammamish, WA, has two daughters and is adapting to becoming an empty nester. He loves mountain biking whenever time allows.

"Limeade is enabling better employee experiences around the world at a time when they need it most," said Fletcher. "It's crucial that our stakeholders are also supported by policies and practices that uphold their best interests. I am eager to further our commitment to legal excellence as the company grows."

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

SOURCE Limeade

Related Links

http://www.limeade.com

