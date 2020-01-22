Limeade Predicts 2020 Employee Experience Market Disruptor: Authentic Care For Workforces

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today employee experience company Limeade announced its prediction for the exploding employee experience market in 2020: a shift toward technologies that help companies show their employees that they care.

According to a recent report by the National Association of Corporate Directors, culture is no longer an HR function. The board, the CEO and company leadership must establish clarity on elements of culture and the behaviors that exemplify it. Rooted in research revealing a connection between culture and business results, Limeade is doubling down on care as the differentiator these leaders are searching for.

"As overall trust declines across the U.S., employers have ascended as the most trusted of societal institutions. Millennial and Gen Z employees are leaving punitive, command-and-control workplaces for ones that treat employees as their greatest assets," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "Limeade is here to elevate care on a global scale, providing technology that serves the most human of employee needs like well-being, purpose, engagement, inclusion and authentic communication – while driving meaningful business results."

Limeade based its 2020 prediction on the following indicators:

Limeade Institute research reveals the business impact of knowing your company cares

The Limeade Institute found a connection between perceptions of care and important people results that are critical to compete in today's talent war. Specifically, the research reveals that when employees feel cared for they are 10 times more likely to recommend their company as a great place to work, nine times more likely to stay at their company for three or more years, four times less likely to suffer from stress and burnout and twice as likely to be engaged at work.

Demand grows for a unified, mobile first employee experience platform

The Limeade ONE platform, launched in April 2019, helps organizations better care for their employees by unifying and delivering well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions — with robust communications capabilities in one, unified, mobile-first approach. Available as an integrated platform or individual solutions, Limeade aims to show every employee their company cares. In 2019, new customers joined the movement, including one of the largest global airlines, a top-three global technology company and many more.

Limeade IPO showcases company strength, innovation and longevity

In December, Limeade announced it raised A$100 million with a market capitalization opening at A$490 million though an IPO on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX ticker symbol: LME). The IPO reinforces the company's strength in delivering employee care and the massive opportunity to use innovation to disrupt an employee experience market currently focused on transactional platforms and point solutions. Limeade pioneered the well-being and engagement market in 2006.

Customers are measurably improving employee well-being, engagement and turnover through care

Limeade customers achieved meaningful results after implementing care-based well-being and engagement programs. In 2019, 77% of employees using Limeade reported maintaining or improving the feeling that "my company cares about me." Additionally, 87% maintained or achieved high well-being, 86% maintained or increased overall engagement at their organization, and participating employees had three times lower turnover than those not using Limeade.

HR leaders unite through Limeade Caregiver Burnout Consortium

The Limeade Institute partnered with top healthcare organizations to create the Caregiver Burnout Consortium, aiming to tackle employee burnout through care. Discussing new research, presenting case studies and sharing best practices, the digital community uncovered key strategies including improving internal communication around burnout, guiding organizations to take responsibility for burnout and establishing supports for prevention and recovery.

Global partnerships and integrations deliver a more holistic employee experience

Building on the Limeade platform, the company expanded its partner network to over 250 integrated solutions. Limeade now has users in over 100 countries. New partners include:

Workplace Options, a well-being services provider delivering counseling and critical incident response services, practical support consulting and personalized physical health coaching

OurHealth, a leading provider of near-site and onsite primary care clinic solutions for businesses

SwissLife the cross-border competency centre of the Swiss Life Group, supporting multinational companies in designing high quality and compliant Global Employee Benefits Solutions

the cross-border competency centre of the Swiss Life Group, supporting multinational companies in designing high quality and compliant Global Employee Benefits Solutions 1Change, a provider of blended-learning resilience services, building capacity and optimizing performance for leaders, talents and employees in global organizations

Company and customer recognition as great workplaces

In 2019, Limeade customers won 41 national best workplace awards. Meanwhile, Limeade was again certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked on the following lists: Entrepreneur 360, Inc 5000, Seattle Business Best Companies to Work For, and Puget Sound Business Magazines Washington's Best Workplaces – for the 6th time.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

