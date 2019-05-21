Limeade Presents 2019 Limelight Awards to Organizations Elevating the Employee Experience

"Operationalizing culture, care and organizational support can feel daunting — but I see it happening every day," said Lauren Chucko, Limeade VP of Customer Success. "This year's award winners are not only creating better places to work — they're building bridges across departments to deliver a more seamless, relevant employee experience that shows employees their company cares. We're honored to play a role in the success of these great employers."

The 2019 Limelight Awards feature six categories. The winners include:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Wabash National & Berry Global

Awarded for an outstanding first-year launch.

Wabash National – Industrial manufacturer Wabash National believes in a people-first culture but struggled to reach its dispersed workforce of 6,000+ employees at manufacturing locations throughout the United States . With Limeade Communications, employees now have a single, mobile location to access HR information, receive real-time alerts and hear directly from company leaders. In the first three weeks of a phased launch, more than 61% of employees at launch locations connected to the app.

BRINGING CULTURE TO LIFE: Brunswick Corporation

Awarded for strong representation of company culture within the Limeade platform.

Struggling to engage both corporate and line employees around the country, Brunswick wanted to connect their people and boost employee engagement driven by culture. Together with Limeade, they replaced a traditional wellness program with one that conveys a sense of care, accounts for shift-based schedules, activates manager support and brings company values to life — from sustainability, to community service to jobsite safety. In Brunswick's largest manufacturing facility, employee engagement is up 8% — a potential revenue impact of $2.1 million at a single location.

COMMUNICATING WITHOUT BOUNDARIES: Fortune Brands

Effective use of Limeade to communicate to employees everywhere.

When Hurricane Florence hit in Fall of 2018 and email was not accessible to most of its employees in North Carolina, Fortune Brands used Limeade to account for their employees and ensure they had the resources needed to stay safe and secure. It's just one example of how Fortune Brands transformed its ability to reach deskless workers, phased out its antiquated intranet system and connected every employee with timely and relevant information wherever and whenever they need it.

CHANGEMAKER AWARD: ABB

Awarded for a strategic, dynamic shift in employee engagement and culture.

Leadership support, a robust champion network and manager enablement all contributed to an increase in employee engagement of 3.5% in 2018 alone. Integral to ABB's success was building bridges across the organization, most recently via an analysis connecting well-being to safety goals. Tenacity, hard work and optimism in times of transition are what make ABB a team of changemakers.

HALL OF FAME: Montana University System (MUS)

Awarded for effectively evolving the Limeade program over four or more years.

Supporting a network of 14 universities and colleges across the state of Montana, MUS cares for employees as individuals and has delivered a relevant, personalized whole-person well-being program that represents the parent brand while empowering individual sub-cultures. Constantly adopting new Limeade platform capabilities, MUS has expanded the scope of its program to connect well-being to engagement, inclusion and deliver a more cohesive employee experience across the state.

