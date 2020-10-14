Limeade Releases New Research Revealing Positive Employee Experience Drivers at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2020

Overall employee experience has a powerful impact on an employee's perception of a company and their intention to stay. Tweet this

Predictors of a positive employee experience

In exploring which organizational care elements most strongly predict a positive experience, three emerged as statistically significant predictors, exceeding factors such as pay, time off and flexibility in their influence.

Care: 84% feel as though their organization cares about them (compared to 5% who report an unfavorable EX)

Culture: 93% feel as though the organization has a positive culture (compared to 10% who report an unfavorable EX)

Trust: 92% trust their organization (compared to 5% who report an unfavorable EX)

Outcomes of a positive employee experience

Building on existing Limeade Institute research that connects perceptions of care to lower burnout, higher engagement and intent to stay, this study found a similar trend. In this study, employees with a positive employee experience:

Strongly agree or agree they are personally engaged in their work (41% vs. 10% for unfavorable EX)

Have lower levels of burnout (7% vs. 38% for unfavorable EX)

Plan to remain at their company for three years or more (20% vs. 0% for unfavorable EX)

To review a copy of the findings in full, download the Key Drivers & Outcomes of a Positive Employee Experience report. To learn more about how Limeade can help your organization improve its employee experience, visit: https://www.limeade.com/

About Gartner ReimagineHR

Gartner experts will provide additional analysis on HR trends at the virtual Gartner ReimagineHR Americas Conference taking place October 13-15. Follow news and updates from the conferences using #GartnerHR .

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

SOURCE Limeade

Related Links

http://www.limeade.com

