Limeade Taps Padmashree Koneti and Julie Nyberg to Lead Award-Winning Product Innovation & Company Culture

"As we close out a pivotal year both for Limeade and the world, it's my honor to welcome two visionaries who bring the experience, passion and gusto needed to shape the future of work," said Limeade CEO Henry Albrecht. "Both Padmashree and Julie are known for elevating their teams to maximize their potential. I have never been more confident in our ability to bring care, culture and trust to employee experiences everywhere."

Koneti brings over 20 years of product management experience from industry leaders such as eBay, Cisco and Sun Microsystems to impact the future innovation of the Limeade platform and solutions. Koneti most recently led business planning and product management for information technology company Puppet in Portland and corporate catering company EAT Club in the Bay Area. Reporting to CEO Henry Albrecht, Padmashree will guide the evolution of the Limeade platform and its employee experience solutions.

"2020 has crystallized my view that software should not only solve customer problems, but elevate the human existence," said Koneti. "I am excited to work with the executive and product teams to drive execution excellence with a customer-centric, agile mindset. I will also use my seat at the table to be a vocal champion of diversity, equity and inclusion at Limeade and the technology industry at large."

Nyberg brings more than 25 years of human resources experience, including managing remote teams in 22 different countries and holding multiple senior leadership roles at Nintendo, Eddie Bauer, Microsoft, Amazon and most recently as Head of HR with Sealaska. Reporting to Chief Science Officer and Chief People Officer Dr. Laura Hamill, Julie will be responsible for attracting, retaining, engaging and inspiring top talent and optimizing the employee experience in service of the Limeade strategy and award-winning culture.

"I am passionate about building a brighter future of work through core values, systems thinking and challenging assumptions," said Nyberg. "I admire the way Limeade emphasizes whole-person, whole-company and whole-world care and I look forward to supporting those efforts by delivering an incredible employee experience."

