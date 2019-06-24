Limekiln Wind Farm Gets Green Light from Scottish Government

MONTREAL, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Green energy firms Infinergy and Boralex have welcomed the Scottish Government's decision to grant approval of their 21-turbine wind farm at Limekiln, south of Reay in Caithness. The wind farm has a grid connection contract in place for 90 MW.

Esbjorn Wilmar, Managing Director of Infinergy said: "We are delighted that the Scottish Government has given consent to Limekiln Wind Farm. We always knew that the site was an excellent one, and would ultimately prove its credentials, which includes being sited outside a Wild Land Area, through the planning process."

"The Limekiln Wind Farm is our first project in Scotland, and we are delighted to be making our first step in diversifying our portfolio across Europe," said Patrick Lemaire, Boralex's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this project will contribute to reduce carbon emissions to help meet the Scottish Government's ambitious electricity generation targets and also provide significant investment and economic benefits to the local area as well as helping address the very real climate emergency we all face. We look forward to taking this project forwards toward the next steps of financing, construction and operation."

In order to optimize the financing of this project, Infinergy and Boralex are exploring signing corporate power purchase agreements (PPA).

Located 2.8km South/Southwest of Dounreay Power Station, the proposal consists of 21 turbines and has a grid connection contract in place for 90 MW. Infinergy and Boralex will use the coming months to determine the most suitable turbine for this location, making use of the latest progress in wind turbine technology. Full construction works are envisaged to start in 2021 and we expect the site to be fully operational before the end of 2022. The wind farm will provide sufficient electricity to meet the needs of at least 39,500 homes based on the average generation mix of UK power sources.

Limekiln Wind Farm comes with a community benefit fund of £5000 ($CAN 8,400) per MW of installed capacity, equating to at least £315,000 ($CAN 529,000) per year or nearly £8 million over the lifetime of the development (based on 3 MW turbines). In addition, up to 10% of the project will be made available to the local community as a shared ownership opportunity, giving the potential to increase the economic value of the wind farm across Caithness.

Infinergy and Boralex announced the execution of a 50-50 joint venture agreement in October 2017, aimed at developing a pipeline of onshore wind projects, including the Limekiln Wind Farm project, essentially located in Scotland for a total estimated capacity of 325 MW.

Infinergy

Infinergy is a UK based renewable energy company, active in the UK, The Netherlands and Australia with a strong focus on the development of onshore wind energy in Scotland. Infinergy develops wind and solar energy projects from inception through to construction and operation. In the UK we develop most of our projects in close cooperation with Boralex. For more information visit http://www.infinergy.co.uk.

Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types—wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com.

