Limelight Health Announces SOC 2 Compliance Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Health , a SaaS platform for insurance carriers that automates underwriting, rating and sales workflows, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) audit. The SOC 2 Type 2 audit demonstrates that Limelight Health securely manages customer data to protect the interests and privacy of its clients.

This report validates Limelight Health's implementation of privacy, security and regulatory controls that SaaS platforms should follow when handling the data that they manage. These controls assure clients that privacy and security is of paramount importance.

"As a maturing company focused on carrier enablement, Limelight is in the process of continuous enhancement in security practices. SOC 2 is a foundational step. By having a third party confirm we follow best practices for security, we are preparing for further enhancements, in particular full HITRUST certification, which we intend to complete in 2020," said Alan Leard, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Limelight Health. Alan continued, "In an age where breaches are common, security and our customers' data is our highest priority."

Within the SOC 2 verification, Limelight Health focused on the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy criteria. The company completed the initial audit over a three-month period, working with a well-known, highly respected consulting and accounting firm with experience in gap analysis, audit preparation, and audits.

About Limelight Health

Limelight Health automates and integrates the workflows that link sales execs, agents, brokers, underwriters, and their customers.

Our continually expanding platform supports quoting, rating, proposal generation, and renewals, as well as data analysis and reports, agent self-service, and document management. Seamless integration with a variety of industry standard applications, such as Salesforce and Ease, means our customers realize the benefits of our solutions quickly and efficiently.

Our customers have increased their quote-to-order conversion, reduced on-boarding time for new underwriting staff, streamlined enrollment, and more.

Limelight Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

