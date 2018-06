Limelight Health is a Finalist for the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

The Red Herring editorial team selected the most innovative companies from a pool of hundreds from across North America. The nominees are evaluated on 20 main quantitative and qualitative criterion, which include disruptive impact, market footprint, proof of concept, financial performance, technology innovation, social value, quality of management, execution of strategy, and integration into their respective industries.

This unique assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track record and standing of a company, which allows Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument for discovering and advocating the greatest business opportunities in the industry.

"This year was rewarding, beyond all expectations," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "There are many great companies generating really innovative and disruptive products in North America. We had a very difficult time narrowing the pool and selecting the finalists. Limelight Health shows great promise and therefore deserves to be among the finalists. Now we're faced with the difficult task of selecting the Top 100 winners of Red Herring North America. We know that the 2018 crop will grow into some amazing companies that are sure to make an impact."

Finalists for the 2018 edition of the Red Herring 100 North America award are selected based upon their technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition, and financial health. During the months leading up to the announcement, Red Herring reviewed over 1200 companies in the telecommunications, security, cloud, software, hardware, biotech, mobile and other industries that completed their submissions to qualify for the award.

We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist to present at the Red Herring North America Forum this year," said Jason T. Andrew, CEO & Co-Founder of Limelight Health. "Our customer and market growth has been phenomenal over the past 12 months. Being recognized for our progress by others outside our organization is a tremendous honor."

The finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring North America Forum in Marina Del Rey, June 18-20, 2018. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of June 20 at the event.

About Limelight Health

Limelight Health is reimagining employee benefits through innovative and integrated quoting technology. We help health insurance carriers, general agents and brokers achieve higher levels of sales and channel performance. Customers using our 'quote-to-enroll' platform reinforce their brand, promote their value-add, and simplify the user experience. Integrated API enables seamless connectivity with other carrier, agency and employer systems. Since its inception in 2014, Limelight Health has quickly captured the attention of the nation, winning HealthTech Capital's Most Promising Health Tech Company of 2015 and first place winner at Silicon Valley Innovation Center's Insurance Disrupted Conference. Limelight Health has offices in San Francisco and Redding, California. For more information, visit http://www.limelighthealth.com.

Contact: Amber Moore, amber@limelighthealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limelight-health-is-a-finalist-for-the-2018-red-herring-top-100-north-america-award-300667795.html

SOURCE Limelight Health

Related Links

http://www.limelighthealth.com