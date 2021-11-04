Limelight Networks Reports Strong Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.

"As expected, our third quarter showed significant sequential quarterly improvement. Revenue for the third quarter came in at $55.2 million, up 14% quarter over quarter. Cash Gross Margin was 40%, up more than 7% quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11%, up from breakeven in the second quarter of 2021," said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are executing against our previously outlined strategy and regaining our competitive position. We have been hard at work taking meaningful steps to improve the performance and cost of our globally scaled network, and to expand our client relationships and extend our edge enabled solutions. We remain confident in our ability to continue building on this progress and deliver on our Improve-Expand-Extend strategy," said Lyons.

Continued improvement in operational performance and cost structure:

Completion of 90% of our $30 million in planned annualized costs savings

in planned annualized costs savings 700 bps quarter over quarter cash gross margin expansion

Improved operating leverage resulting in an 85% adjusted EBITDA flow through of the sequential quarterly revenue growth

Our internal assessment of client sentiment improved +13 points quarter over quarter across our global top 20

Existing client and new logo growth driving meaningful revenue expansion:

14% sequential quarter over quarter revenue growth

18 of Top 20 Limelight customers grew revenue more than 20% for the second quarter in a row

Closed more than 30 new customer opportunities, more than 10 of which have an Annual Contract Value (ACV) of greater than $100,000 and 2 of which have an ACV of greater than $1M

and 2 of which have an ACV of greater than Strong pipeline growth with new logo bookings up more than 3x quarter over quarter

Our embedded CDN for Service Provider offering, EdgeXtend, gaining traction at ISPs globally as evidenced by the NTT Docomo announcement

Extension of new growth products:

Completed acquisition of Layer0 and successfully launched our best-in-class AppOps solution

Diverse new client wins include a large mattress retailer, a global travel industry leader, and a $6B retail giant and the renewal of a top ranked US Bank.

retail giant and the renewal of a top ranked US Bank. Planned fourth quarter launch of our AppCDN offering and then proprietary integrated Security offerings

"We have made meaningful progress with our revitalization strategy and are seeing early traction with the groundwork we laid supporting continued momentum. Our acquisition of Layer0 and soon to be launched accretive Application and Security products, the successful acceleration of our EdgeXtend solution, coupled with two new large client wins, support this momentum and improving financial performance into the fourth quarter and beyond." said Lyons.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $55.2 million , up 14% from the second quarter of 2021 and down 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

, up 14% from the second quarter of 2021 and down 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss of $10.1 million , or $(0.08) per basic share, an improvement of $3.6 million from the net loss of $13.7 million , or $(0.11) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was $4.0 million , or $(0.03) per basic share in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included $1.8 million and $2.2 million in restructuring and transition related charges in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

, or per basic share, an improvement of from the net loss of , or per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was , or per basic share in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included and in restructuring and transition related charges in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.5 million , or $(0.01) per basic share, an improvement of $6.5 million from the Non-GAAP net loss of 8.0 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million , or $(0.01) per basic share in the third quarter of 2020.

, or per basic share, an improvement of from the Non-GAAP net loss of 8.0 million, or per basic share, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was , or per basic share in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA was $(2.0) million , an improvement of $3.3 million from $(5.3) million for the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

, an improvement of from for the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA was for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million , an improvement of $5.9 million from $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

, an improvement of from for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was for the third quarter of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents total $75.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2021.

at the end of the third quarter 2021. Limelight ended the third quarter of 2021 with 529 employees and employee equivalents, up from 459 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, and down from 620 at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Employee count as of the third quarter includes 55 Layer0 employees.

Guidance

"Based on forecasts from our larger clients and their view of their content and post COVID traffic patterns, we believe the fourth quarter will represent a return to both sequential and year over year growth; with this traction and new products to be launched over the next few months, we are also accelerating investments in rebuilding our sales team," continued Lyons. "We are making significant progress across the company. Much has been accomplished in a very short time and much work remains to be done. We will issue full year 2022 guidance with our fourth quarter earnings results in February 2022," said Lyons.

Limelight Networks, Inc. 2021 Guidance









As of November 2021 Revenue

$215 to $220 million





GAAP Basic EPS

$(0.47) to $(0.42)





Non-GAAP EPS

$(0.17) to $(0.12)





Adjusted EBITDA

$12 to $15 million





Capital expenditures

$15 to $20 million







Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data)

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 39,585

$ 44,065

$ 46,795 Marketable securities

36,201

75,471

76,928 Accounts receivable, net

46,179

24,867

31,675 Income taxes receivable

62

57

68 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,396

14,557

15,588 Total current assets

135,423

159,017

171,054 Property and equipment, net

36,392

42,406

46,418 Operating lease right of use assets

7,683

8,929

10,150 Marketable securities, less current portion

40

40

40 Deferred income taxes

1,693

1,604

1,530 Goodwill

105,221

77,642

77,753 Intangible assets, net

23,680

-

- Other assets

5,972

6,147

7,233 Total assets

$ 316,104

$ 295,785

$ 314,178













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 13,768

$ 12,459

$ 4,587 Deferred revenue

7,965

524

933 Operating lease liability obligations

1,966

1,977

2,465 Income taxes payable

443

388

253 Other current liabilities

17,950

16,877

17,560 Total current liabilities

42,092

32,225

25,798 Convertible senior notes, net

121,576

121,371

100,945 Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions

10,045

10,358

11,265 Deferred income taxes

308

306

279 Deferred revenue, less current portion

307

272

220 Other long-term liabilities

453

369

479 Total liabilities

174,781

164,901

138,986 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 133,812, 126,705 and 123,653 shares issued and











outstanding at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

134

127

124 Additional paid-in capital

571,268

550,205

556,512 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,491)

(7,965)

(7,511) Accumulated deficit

(421,588)

(411,483)

(373,933) Total stockholders' equity

141,323

130,884

175,192 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 316,104

$ 295,785

$ 314,178















LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





































September 30,

June 30,

Percent

September 30,

Percent

September 30,

September 30,

Percent



2021

2021

Change

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

































Revenue

$ 55,202

$ 48,348

14%

$ 59,243

-7%

$ 154,745

$ 174,801

-11% Cost of revenue:































Cost of services (1)

33,687

32,976

2%

31,905

6%

99,708

92,406

8% Depreciation - network

5,685

5,929

-4%

5,602

1%

17,293

16,112

7% Total cost of revenue

39,372

38,905

1%

37,507

5%

117,001

108,518

8% Gross profit

15,830

9,443

68%

21,736

-27%

37,744

66,283

-43% Gross profit percentage

28.7%

19.5%





36.7%





24.4%

37.9%



Operating expenses:































General and administrative (1)

10,532

7,515

40%

7,751

36%

30,944

23,820

30% Sales and marketing (1)

5,987

5,784

4%

10,456

-43%

21,619

33,279

-35% Research & development (1)

5,205

5,187

0%

5,425

-4%

16,520

16,614

-1% Depreciation and amortization

730

549

33%

384

90%

1,818

1,049

73% Restructuring charges

1,770

2,155

NM

-

NM

10,798

-

NM Total operating expenses

24,224

21,190

14%

24,016

1%

81,699

74,762

9%

































Operating loss

(8,394)

(11,747)

NM

(2,280)

NM

(43,955)

(8,479)

NM

































Other income (expense):































Interest expense

(1,308)

(1,305)

NM

(1,674)

NM

(3,899)

(1,756)

NM Interest income

17

42

NM

10

NM

104

40

NM Other, net

(209)

(440)

NM

25

NM

(864)

(396)

NM Total other expense

(1,500)

(1,703)

NM

(1,639)

NM

(4,659)

(2,112)

NM

































Loss before income taxes

(9,894)

(13,450)

NM

(3,919)

NM

(48,614)

(10,591)

NM Income tax expense

211

248

NM

66

NM

718

377

NM

































Net loss

$ (10,105)

$ (13,698)

NM

$ (3,985)

NM

$ (49,332)

$ (10,968)

NM

































Net loss per share:































Basic

$ (0.08)

$ (0.11)





$ (0.03)





$ (0.39)

$ (0.09)



Diluted

$ (0.08)

$ (0.11)





$ (0.03)





$ (0.39)

$ (0.09)





































Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:































Basic

126,791

126,050





122,363





125,710

120,519



Diluted

126,791

126,050





122,363





125,710

120,519





































(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)































































LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

























September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Share-based compensation:









































Cost of services

$ 438

$ 458

$ 130

$ 1,142

$ 1,685 General and administrative

2,301

1,874

1,272

10,203

5,770 Sales and marketing

640

395

206

1,598

2,756 Research and development

662

614

315

1,647

2,027 Restructuring and transition related charges

(384)

917

-

1,887

-





















Total share-based compensation

$ 3,657

$ 4,258

$ 1,923

$ 16,477

$ 12,238





















Depreciation and amortization:









































Network-related depreciation

$ 5,685

$ 5,929

$ 5,602

$ 17,293

$ 16,112 Other depreciation and amortization

409

549

384

1,497

1,049 Amortization of intangible assets

321

-

-

321

-





















Total depreciation and amortization

$ 6,415

$ 6,478

$ 5,986

$ 19,111

$ 17,161











































Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:

$ (43,750)

$ 2,608

$ 106,592

$ (47,937)

$ 106,457











































End of period statistics:









































Approximate number of active clients

581

533

534

581

534





















Number of employees and employee equivalents

529

459

620

529

620























LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

































September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Operating activities





















Net loss

$ (10,105)

$ (13,698)

$ (3,985)

$ (49,332)

$ (10,968)



























Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization

6,415

6,478

5,986

19,111

17,161



Share-based compensation

3,657

4,258

1,923

16,477

12,238



Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss

(252)

257

27

(66)

(113)



Deferred income taxes

(117)

(71)

(95)

(198)

(80)



Gain on sale of property and equipment

(112)

(107)

(1)

(219)

(1)



Accounts receivable charges

200

381

163

1,047

476



Amortization of premium on marketable securities

415

573

87

1,597

87



Non-cash interest expense

204

201

868

604

868



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable

(18,999)

3,903

2,862

(13,037)

(8,221)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,239

(7)

(2,232)

1,678

(2,679)



Income taxes receivable

(6)

46

(10)

4

3



Other assets

1,105

513

757

2,017

2,504



Accounts payable and other current liabilities

1,431

1,523

1,222

8,163

8,159



Deferred revenue

4,997

(273)

(172)

4,640

(109)



Income taxes payable

69

68

(17)

210

(15)



Other long term liabilities

84

(108)

276

(26)

265

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(9,775)

3,937

7,659

(7,330)

19,575

























Investing activities























Purchases of marketable securities

(13,427)

(20,537)

(52,690)

(44,838)

(52,690)



Sale and maturities of marketable securities

52,285

25,818

2,900

84,000

2,900



Purchases of property and equipment

(2,295)

(2,986)

(7,180)

(11,909)

(22,128)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

112

107

1

219

1



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(30,968)

-

-

(30,968)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,707

2,402

(56,969)

(3,496)

(71,917)

























Financing activities























Proceeds from issuance of debt, net

-

-

121,600

-

121,600



Purchase of capped calls

-

-

(16,413)

-

(16,413)



Payment of debt issuance costs

-

(30)

(784)

(30)

(784)



Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting

(217)

(427)

(1,041)

(1,315)

(3,987)



Proceeds from employee stock plans

-

2,613

2,598

5,460

8,691

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(217)

2,156

105,960

4,115

109,107

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(195)

(50)

319

(499)

69 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,480)

8,445

56,969

(7,210)

56,834 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

44,065

35,620

18,200

46,795

18,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 39,585

$ 44,065

$ 75,169

$ 39,585

$ 75,169



























Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring and transition related charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring and transition related charges and acquisition and legal related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors and enable investors to review our results of operations "through the eyes of management."

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (In thousands) (Unaudited)























































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













































September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share









































U.S. GAAP net loss

$ (10,105)

$ (0.08)

$ (13,698)

$ (0.11)

$ (3,985)

$ (0.03)

$ (49,332)

$ (0.39)

$ (10,968)

$ (0.09)









































Share-based compensation

4,041

0.03

3,341

0.03

1,923

0.02

10,026

0.08

12,238

0.10 Non-cash interest expense

204

0.00

201

0.00

868

0.01

604

0.00

868

0.01 Restructuring and transition related charges

1,770

0.01

2,155

0.02

-

-

15,625

0.12

-

- Acquisition and legal related expenses

2,263

0.02

-

-

-

-

2,441

0.02

-

- Amortization of intangible assets

321

0.00

-

-

-

-

321

0.00

-

-









































Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$ (1,506)

$ (0.01)

$ (8,001)

$ (0.06)

$ (1,194)

$ (0.01)

$ (20,315)

$ (0.16)

$ 2,138

$ 0.02



















































































Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation





126,791





126,050





122,363





125,710





120,519











































LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





























September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























U.S. GAAP net loss

$ (10,105)

$ (13,698)

$ (3,985)

$ (49,332)

$ (10,968)

























Depreciation and amortization

6,415

6,478

5,986

19,111

17,161

Interest expense

1,308

1,305

1,674

3,899

1,756

Interest and other (income) expense

192

398

(35)

760

356

Income tax expense

211

248

66

718

377























EBITDA

$ (1,979)

$ (5,269)

$ 3,706

$ (24,844)

$ 8,682

























Share-based compensation

4,041

3,341

1,923

10,026

12,238

Restructuring and transition related charges

1,770

2,155

-

15,625

-

Acquisition and legal related expenses

2,263

-

-

2,441

-























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,095

$ 227

$ 5,629

$ 3,248

$ 20,920

























For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 844-200-6205 within the United States or 929-526-1599 outside of the U.S. with access code 171804. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects, areas of investment, and product launches. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing clients, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations, and acquisition activities and contributions from acquired businesses. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 4, 2021, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in edge access and content delivery services that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

