Limelight Platform Announces the Acquisition of Meshh, the Global Spatial Analytics Leader

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Limelight Platform is excited to expand its offerings in the experiential space with the acquisition of Meshh, the leading SaaS-based spatial analytics technology provider, from CSM Sport and Entertainment Holdings Limited.

A powerful complement to Limelight's active first-party data analysis, Meshh's spatial intelligence software and GDPR-compliant sensor technology provides the opportunity to understand vast pools of passive and anonymous data. The result is an industry-first marriage of Best-in-Class technologies that provides clients with a holistic view of event engagement and environment data through one intuitive platform—and one vendor.

Meshh brings more than 50 years of collective experience in research, technology, and analytics, enabling clients to compare and contextualize large attendee sample sizes and derive meaningful insights from consumer journey patterns and behaviour metrics.

With a robust portfolio of Blue Chip clients, offices in London, NYC and Sydney, and a growing geographical footprint in 23 markets, Meshh empowers Limelight to venture further from North America and Asia-Pacific to serve clients in Europe and beyond. Leadership from both organizations believe the partnership will accelerate organic portfolio growth with clients in the sports, retail, automotive, advertising, commercial property and events and exhibitions industries.

"We are incredibly excited about the next stage of our growth fuelled by joining the Limelight family," says Meshh CEO Caroline McGuckian. "The partnership is testament to the forward-thinking mindset and proactive approach both organizations have taken during the pandemic to emerge stronger and better. With many shared values and clients, it is a natural fit—and the incremental opportunities for our joint offering are already evident."

"Meshh is the fastest growing, most innovative and exciting company in the burgeoning spatial intelligence market," says Terry Foster, CEO of Limelight Platform. "Their consumer data capture technology for live experiences is used by market leaders such as Live Nation, F1, NASCAR, BET Experience and London Marathon. We have been keeping a close eye on their global growth over the past few years and look forward to the value they can bring to our clients."

In addition to new growth, the new Limelight/Meshh offering will help long-standing clients from both organizations deepen customer connections with their brands, products and services through highly relevant, highly engaging experiences. According to Matt Vandrau, Group CEO of CSM Sport & Entertainment, a part of the Chime Challenger Network, "Limelight is a natural fit for Meshh and will be an important component in the next chapter of their growth story. CSM will continue to use both Meshh and Limelight as preferred vendors for our experiential activations."

With combined client lists, combined products, and combined active and passive data collection and analysis—accessed by an all-in-one software system—the Limelight and Meshh partnership lays out the roadmap to the future of live events and activations worldwide.

About Limelight Platform

Limelight is a SaaS platform that helps global brands deliver memorable consumer experiences and measure the impact of their experiential marketing while dramatically improving results for companies like BMW, Porsche, RBC, Nationwide, Mazda, Kellogg's and General Mills.

About Meshh

Meshh is a SaaS platform that provides world class, location based intelligence and interaction solutions. We help event organisers, venues and brands measure engagement and interaction in their physical spaces. Delivering insights to marketers about how customers behave in real world environments so they can deliver richer, more immersive experiences. Meshh is used by forward thinking companies like Tishman Speyer, Nielsen, Diageo, Sky Retail, Lexus, World Surf League, Endeavor and Momentum.

Related Links

https://www.limelightplatform.com/

https://www.meshh.com/

SOURCE Limelight Platforms Inc