Limestone Addresses a Data Security Incident

News provided by

Peoples Bank

15 Sep, 2023, 13:45 ET

MARIETTA, Ohio , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limestone Bank (now Peoples Bank) ("Limestone") responded to a data security incident that involved personal information of some individuals. As of April 30, 2023, Limestone Bank merged into Peoples Bank; however, the incident occurred before the merger.

Limestone identified unusual activity involving an employee's email account. Upon learning of this, Limestone immediately took steps to secure the account and began an investigation. A cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist. The investigation found evidence of unauthorized access to one employee email account between November 21, 2022, and March 23, 2023.

The emails and files in this account were reviewed, and Limestone determined that some emails and files contained personal information. The information varied, but depending on the person, the information may have included name and one or more of the following: Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, and limited medical information.

On September 15, 2023, Limestone began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident. If you believe that your information was involved in this incident and have not received a letter, it is because Limestone could not identify an address associated with your name. Limestone established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that individuals may have. If you believe your information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please visit https://www.peoplesbancorp.com/ and click on the link named "Limestone Security Incident Notification" for more information.

It is always advisable to actively monitor your financial account statements, credit reports, health insurance benefit statements and healthcare billing statements for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution, credit bureau reporting the activity immediately or, for medical information, your insurance carrier or healthcare provider.

SOURCE Peoples Bank

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.