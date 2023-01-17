Limestone Asset Management / Limestone Hop Worth, LLC Purchases and Closes on IHOP® Building in Fort Worth, Texas for $2.739 Million

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Limestone Asset Management / Limestone Hop Worth, LLC purchased and closed on the IHOP® building located at 5901 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, for $2.739 million. Led by Ibrahim Al-Rashid, Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America.

Steve Borysewich of Orion Real Estate Group led the buyer group, Limestone Hop Worth, LLC. Franklin Street Real Estate Services, LLC represented the seller, Oaktree Holdings, LLC. The off-market transaction was an all-cash purchase.

Ibrahim Al-Rashid, Chairman of Limestone Asset Management

The single unit 4,769-square-foot property is currently leased by Dine Brands Global, Inc. The company's affiliates franchise IHOP restaurants.

"At Limestone Asset Management, we are pleased to continue expanding our dining and hospitality footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone Asset Management. "In addition to the IHOP in Fort Worth, our portfolio includes Panera Bread, Miller's Ale House, Outback Steakhouse, Chili's, Shake Shack, Steak and Shake, Wendy's, Red Lobster, Checkers, KFC, Starbucks, Chipotle, Maggiano's Little Italy, BJs Brew House, Olive Garden, Pollo Tropical, Taco Bell and many other restaurants in various areas throughout the U.S."

About Limestone Asset Management: Miami-based Limestone Asset Management was founded in 2010 and invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/our-affiliates/.

About Orion Real Estate Group: Orion Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate services to investment clients around the world. Since its founding in 1978, the firm has been involved in more than $4 billion in transactions and holds a portfolio exceeding $800 million. Its headquarters are located at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd, 7th floor, Miami, FL 33131. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/ or call (305) 278-8400 or 1-888-255-4502.

