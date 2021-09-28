MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, sold/closed on two Outback Steakhouse properties in Tucson and Mesa, Arizona for a combined $8.68 million on Aug. 31, 2021. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America.

Limestone Asset Management & Orion Real Estate Group Sell/Close on Two Arizona Outback Steakhouse Properties for a Combined $8.68 Million Limestone Asset Management & Orion Real Estate Group Sell/Close on Two Arizona Outback Steakhouse Properties for a Combined $8.68 Million

The 6,228-square-foot Tucson property, located at 4871 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712, closed at $4,214,979.17. The Mesa property, measuring 6,253 square feet, is located at 1860 E. McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203, and closed at $4,465,333.33.

Chris Sanz, executive vice president of Orion Real Estate Group, led the seller group, Limestone OUTB AZ, LLC. The buyer is InCommercial Net Lese DST 4.

"We are very pleased to have sold these two Outback Steakhouse properties in Arizona," said Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone Asset Management. "These sales represent how Limestone continues to evolve its portfolio over all asset classes."

Limestone Asset Management is an affiliate of Orion Real Estate Group, its joint venture partner in the deal. Limestone Asset Management uses Orion Real Estate Group's expertise to complete all of its North America-based transactions.

About Limestone Asset Management: Miami-based Limestone Asset Management was founded in 2010 and invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/our-affiliates/.

About Orion Real Estate Group: Orion Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate services to investment clients around the world. Since its founding in 1978, the firm has been involved in more than $4 billion in transactions and holds a portfolio exceeding $800 million. Its headquarters are located at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd, 7th floor, Miami, FL 33131. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/ or call (305) 278-8400 or 1-888-255-4502.

Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 T

[email protected]

SOURCE Limestone Asset Management