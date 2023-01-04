Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Continue Expansion of Holdings in Pinecrest, Florida with Purchase of Colonial Palms Plaza for $70 Million

PINECREST, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased / closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located in the Pinecrest area at 13601–13621 S Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America.

Colonial Palms Plaza in Pinecrest Ibrahim Al-Rashid, Chairman of Limestone Asset Management

The purchase reflects Limestone and Orion's expansion in Pinecrest, a suburban village in Miami-Dade County, located south of downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. It is one of Florida's most affluent neighborhoods.

The 188,389-square-foot property encompasses seven buildings and 29 tenants, including Marshalls, HomeGoods, PetSmart, Old Navy, Party City, Five Below, Visionworks, CycleBar, Panera Bread, Miller's Ale House, and more.

"With the purchase of Colonial Palms Plaza, we are pleased to continue expanding our holdings in the upscale area of Pinecrest," said Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone Asset Management. "This purchase confirms our commitment to the South Dixie corridor."

Kevin Sanz, president of Orion Real Estate Group, led the buyer group, Orion Colonial Plaza LLC. "Colonial Palms Plaza is located in a strong submarket with incredibly high barriers to entry," Sanz said. "This was an amazing execution by our team, and we are excited to acquire this high-performing center with a superior national tenant roster."

Eric Williams of JLL represented the seller, MetLife Investment Management. Goldman Sachs is providing financing for the purchase.

In March 2021, Limestone and Orion closed on Pinecrest Town Center, approximately one mile away from Colonial Palms Plaza for $32 million. Located at 12651 South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156, Pinecrest Town Center is a mixed-use retail and office property. In September 2022, Limestone began a $4 million renovation of the property, with a slated completion date of Q2 2023.

More than 101,670 residents, with an average household income of $149,442, reside within a 3-mile radius of the property. The average home listing price for Pinecrest/Palmetto Bay is $1 million+. With a high quality of life and vast acre lots, major business executives and professional athletes have long been attracted to Pinecrest with many new Florida residents flocking to the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor's note: High-resolution images of Colonial Palms Plaza are available at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qhg7id33xmlijip/AABT55yauiBuykyefXIONiIra?dl=0. (Photo credit: Joe Blazejack)

About Limestone Asset Management: Miami-based Limestone Asset Management was founded in 2010 and invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/our-affiliates/.

About Orion Real Estate Group: Orion Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate services to investment clients around the world. Since its founding in 1978, the firm has been involved in more than $4 billion in transactions and holds a portfolio exceeding $800 million. Its headquarters are located at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd, 7th floor, Miami, FL 33131. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/ or call (305) 278-8400 or 1-888-255-4502.

Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 T

[email protected]

SOURCE Limestone Asset Management