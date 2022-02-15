Limestone Asset Management Expands to Add Residential Development Division

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, which invests in and acquires real estate properties across all asset classes throughout North America, has expanded to add a residential development division.

Limestone's first two spec homes are located in Morningside, Miami's beautiful, historic and gated residential community. Tucked off Biscayne Blvd., the homes are located at 531 and 510 NE 52nd Street, Miami, FL 33137, respectively. Limestone is pleased to partner on these two projects with Brandon Brugal and Uccio Zecchini of Miami's BZG International Real Estate, which specializes in investment sales and property management.

The first property at 531 NE 52nd St. is a 4,480-square-foot home that features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a den, an outdoor pool and a one-car garage. It is currently under construction. Situated on an 8,363-square-foot lot, this home is just steps away from Morningside Park, a 42-acre bayfront park. It's expected completion date is the fourth quarter of 2022.

Designed by the esteemed Miami architecture firm Preschel + Bassan Studio, the home will be a two-story contemporary home that features top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes. The home's open floor plan and double-height ceilings will provide abundant natural light, while the oversized kitchen will offer a surplus of cabinet and storage space, gas appliances and a built-in dining bench for eight. In addition, the expansive principal bedroom suite will boast a terrace overlooking the pool and backyard.

The second home, also just steps away from Morningside Park, the 3,500-square-foot home at 510 NE 52nd Street offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, an outdoor pool and a one-car garage. Nestled on a 5,500-square-foot lot, the home is designed by award-winning Miami architecture and interior design firm Taylor & Taylor Inc. Scheduled to break ground by mid-March 2022, the home's completion date is slated for the second quarter of 2023.

The two-story ultra-modern home will feature an open flow-through floor plan with 10-foot ceilings on the first floor and up to 14-foot ceilings on the second floor with tongue and groove finishes. Outside, the home will be surrounded by lush, natural landscaping, creating a true sense of paradise.

Boasting lush, tree-lined streets, Morningside is one of Miami's best-kept secrets. Situated between The Design District, El Portal / Miami Shores and just a short ride to Miami Beach, the quiet community is close to all of the excitement that Miami has to offer. The neighborhood's Upper East Side has undergone drastic change in recent years and is home to some of Miami's best restaurants and bars. Morningside continues to grow and gain traction from locals as well as Miami newcomers.

"Morningside is a unique community that has garnered tremendous interest over the last few years. Anyone passing through would realize quickly that Morningside rivals some of the most popular addresses in Miami-Dade County." said Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone Asset Management. "We are pleased to work with Brandon Brugal in the sales of our first spec homes in the community."

"Working together with Limestone on the homes at 531 NE 52nd Street and 510 NE 52nd Street in Morningside, we are offering stunning homes ideal for the luxury buyer who desires modern elegance," said Brugal.

Limestone Asset Management is an affiliate of Orion Real Estate Group. Limestone Asset Management uses Orion Real Estate Group's expertise to complete all of its North America-based transactions.

About Limestone Asset Management: Miami-based Limestone Asset Management was founded in 2010 and invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout North America. Limestone recently expanded to add a residential development division. For more information, visit https://orionmiami.com/our-affiliates/ .

