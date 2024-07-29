Limestone Branch Distillery announces 2024 Yellowstone Bourbon Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Ninth annual release is extra aged and marks the distiller's first-ever Limited Edition double finished in brandy and cognac casks

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limestone Branch Distillery announces the annual release of Yellowstone Bourbon Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Created by Limestone Branch Distillery Master Distiller Stephen Beam, the 2024 expression is extra aged, featuring 7-year and 17-year aged bourbons and Beam's first double finish in French brandy and cognac casks. Bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV), an allocation of 10,000 cases (3-in) of Yellowstone Limited Edition will arrive on shelf in September at a minimum suggested price of $99.99 per 750mL bottle.

Limestone Branch Distillery has released its annual Yellowstone Limited Edition since 2015. In the 2024 release, Beam sought out spirits to complement the natural flavors in the extra-aged bourbon. Finishing the blended bourbon in brandy and cognac casks from France introduces nuances from different spectrums of distilled grapes within the same style of spirit. The result is a soft and approachable bourbon, perfect for Yellowstone Bourbon loyalists.

The 2024 Yellowstone Limited Edition is a rich amber color and features the bright aroma of pear, panela sugar, ripe apple and leather. With a thick, soft texture, the body includes flavors of American basswood honey, ripe stone fruits and citrus with traditional notes of caramel and vanilla. The bourbon's warm and inviting finish delivers honey, Bosc pear, butterscotch and leather.

"The 2024 expression of Yellowstone Limited Edition represents my natural progression of experimenting with special finishes over the years," said Beam. "Now, finished bourbons have become sought after by fans who want to push the flavor profile. I love experimenting and exploring new opportunities, and using a double finish with brandy and cognac casks created a more complex and nuanced bourbon, opening a whole new experience for consumers to enjoy."

The 2024 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is presented in custom-designed bottles featuring embossing, a label with the 2024 Yellowstone Limited Edition emblem and a high-end natural cork.

