LimeTray, a Full-Stack Restaurant Management Company Starts its Operations in the US

Speaking of which, Piyush said, "By solving for some of the most pressing issues of the restaurant owners today, we plan to offer them a complete solution. Starting with the major challenge of acquiring and retaining loyal customers."

The company has received 2 rounds of VC funding from Matrix and JSW Ventures before and has quickly cemented its niche in the restaurant technology and marketing space.

LimeTray's solutions for the US focus on three categories - Discovery, Engagement and Analytics. Discovery products help restaurants get discovered online. This includes online ordering system, mobile app, table reservation and branded website. Their Engagement products ensure better customer interaction and retention. This involves customer relationship management (CRM), feedback and loyalty programs. While their Analytics products provide complete data visibility for critical business decisions. Together these products automate functions and let restaurants focus on the things that matter more – their creativity, food, and customer experience.

"LimeTray provides us with all-round technology solutions under one roof. The CRM system is very successful and seamless. We don't need to look elsewhere now," says Kabir Advani, Managing Partner, Berco's.

In its 2019 Restaurant Technology Report , LimeTray found that 59% of the restaurant operators look at their data metrics daily. This shows that restaurants want more usable data for critical decision making. They are looking out for data-driven and repeat customers enabled growth for the long term.

Recently, the LimeTray Online Ordering System was awarded the 'Great User Experience' award by Finances Online. The experts noted LimeTray's clutter-free and user-friendly design makes it stand out from others. They further expressed that the products' intuitive interface allow restaurant managers to stay laser-focused on delivering top-class services. LimeTray has also been highly reviewed on platforms like Capterra and Software Advice.

When asked about the future of LimeTray, Akhilesh said, "The Restaurant tech space is booming in the US. Restaurants are increasingly in need of digital solutions that simplify their lives. Further machine learning and data tech would change how these restaurants acquire and retain customers. These are exciting times for us, and we look forward to what comes next."

LimeTray is a technology and marketing software (SaaS) provider for restaurants.

Its product suite consists of an end-to-end range of restaurant functions starting from Discovery, Operations to Engagement and Customer Retention. Its software products and services include - Point of Sale, digital marketing, online ordering, operations management, customer relationship management & analytics.

