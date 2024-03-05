Liminal Announces Key Executive Promotions to Propel Future Growth of Its Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform and Services

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a leading global market intelligence and strategic advisory firm, is proud to announce the promotion of two key members of its executive team. Andrew Bowden has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, and Stacy Schulman has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer.

Andrew has been critical in shaping Liminal's product and data science strategy for the past eighteen months. With a profound passion for creating knowledge pools through proprietary data sets, Andrew has led his team to develop Liminal's market intelligence platform, Link . As Chief Product Officer, Andrew will oversee the product lifecycle, from ideation to launch, ensuring that Link continues to set industry standards across digital identity, financial crime and compliance, IT security, and beyond.

Stacy has been crucial in transforming Liminal's marketing strategy and brand presence for the past year. In her new capacity as Chief Marketing Officer, Stacy will drive innovation in strategic growth marketing, customer experience, and brand communications and oversee marketing operations to scale the business and build customer loyalty across Liminal's community of executives, product innovators, and technologists.

"Liminal is at a pivotal point in its journey, and we are privileged to have Andrew and Stacy at the helm of our growth trajectory. The announcement of their new roles is a testament to their incredible talent, leadership, and the tangible impact they continue to have on our business," said Jennie Berry, President of Liminal. "Their vision and direction will be instrumental as we foster the next wave of digital identity solutions."

Before his role at Liminal, Andrew worked in venture capital and seed-stage startups on data and market intelligence platforms to distill signals and identify opportunities for decision advantage. Andrew graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Stacy is a tenured marketing executive with over 20 years of experience leading sales and marketing programs. Before Liminal, she was the head of global content strategy and marketing communications for Experian Decision Analytics, covering trends in digital identity and fraud prevention, consumer trust, advanced analytics and AI, credit risk management, SaaS technology, and customer experience. Stacy graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Communications.

Liminal is excited to see Andrew and Stacy take on their new roles and looks forward to their contributions to the company's future growth and success.

About Liminal

Liminal is a global market intelligence and strategic advisory firm specializing in digital identity, financial crime and compliance, and IT security technology solutions across industries while catering to the private equity and venture capital community. Founded in 2016, Liminal offers strategic and analytical services supporting executive decision-making at all product and business lifecycle stages. We advise some of the world's most prominent business leaders, investors, and policymakers on building, acquiring, and investing in the next generation of solutions and technologies. We provide access to proprietary data and analysis, strategic frameworks, and integrated insights on the industry's only market intelligence platform.

