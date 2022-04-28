Liminal Announces New Principal Advisor

Liminal's Principal Advisors team grows by decades of experience, adding industry leadership in digital identity Tweet this

Ryan brings thirty years of growth company experience to Liminal, along with a skill set spanning sales, product, strategy, operations, and business development. He has proven success in scaling small companies with big ideas, including Oracle, Ariba (SAP), Gracenote (Sony), Crowdflower (Appen), and DocuSign. Most recently, Ryan held multiple VP roles at DocuSign, with an emphasis on portfolio expansion, international growth, and ancillary TAM. Specific to identity, he shaped the company's strategy and assembled the eSignature industry's most comprehensive and multi-modal partner ecosystem (PKI, eID, BankID, Doc IDV, MFA, biometrics, and more).

"I'm a firm believer that trusted identity is a bedrock component of our increasingly digital futures," said Ryan Cox. "We face two massive challenges online; the erosion of trust and the explosion of fraud. Both challenges are directly related to the allowance of anonymity within key online experiences. Trusted digital identities will become one of the most important technologies of our lifetime. I am honored to join Liminal in helping their clients at such a pivotal time for this industry."

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

