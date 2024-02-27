Liminal Forecasts Global Market for Privacy and Consent Management Solutions to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2028: New Research Reveals Market and Buyer Trends

News provided by

Liminal Strategy, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 13:39 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a report released by Liminal, a new analysis forecasts a significant growth opportunity in the privacy and consent management sector, estimating the total addressable market (TAM) to be $2.2 billion in 2024, growing to $5.4 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing global adoption of data privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the importance of managing user data effectively.

Continue Reading
Navigating the Privacy and Consent Management for Compliance and Trust
Navigating the Privacy and Consent Management for Compliance and Trust

According to Liminal's Market and Buyer's Guide for Privacy and Consent Management, 96% of technology buyers surveyed feel exposed to data privacy risks. Businesses globally are struggling to comply with rigorous data privacy regulations, as seen in the rise of GDPR-related penalties; trying to meet modern privacy standards with outdated legacy systems further complicates the situation. Additionally, the global proliferation of GDPR-like privacy frameworks has increased the complexity and urgency of meeting compliance requirements.

"In the face of evolving data privacy regulations, it's clear that businesses are guided by innovation and resilience," stated Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "Regulations have become the catalyst for a transformative shift in how businesses manage user data—a testament to their commitment to protecting data and fostering trust."

Based on survey responses from technology buyers across North America, Europe/UK, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, the report indicates that, in addition to meeting complex regulatory requirements, there is a strong preference for sophisticated, automated solutions that can bridge the gap between regulatory demands and effective data management practices, enabling the implementation of transparent, user-friendly consent processes. Buyers also signal a preference for features like privacy rights request management and incident and breach management, highlighting a shift towards a more proactive risk management approach to privacy that extends beyond basic compliance requirements.

Key research findings include:

  • GDPR spurred a significant shift towards user privacy, with DPO registrations in Europe reaching 500,000—567% higher than expected despite relatively low penalties in 2018.
  • 96% of businesses exploring privacy and consent management solutions cite non-compliance penalties as the most significant driver, highlighting the complexity of the regulatory environment.
  • 74% of companies seek privacy and consent management solutions to address legacy system challenges in compliantly classifying data, driven by shifts in data privacy rules.
  • 66% of respondents already use automated privacy solutions, with another 20% planning to switch within two years, underscoring the demand for tools that manage privacy and consent across the customer lifecycle.
  • 72% of data privacy professionals rank privacy rights request management as a must-have capability, with incident and breach management also highly sought after.

The Market and Buyer's Guide for Privacy and Consent Management provides insights and essential information on selecting a privacy and consent management tool, enabling businesses to confidently address global data privacy challenges and maintain compliance and trust. Find more related research in Link (client access).

About Liminal

Liminal is a global market intelligence and strategic advisory firm specializing in digital identity, financial crime and compliance, and IT security technology solutions across industries while catering to the private equity and venture capital community. Founded in 2016, Liminal offers strategic and analytical services supporting executive decision-making at all product and business lifecycle stages. We advise some of the world's most prominent business leaders, investors, and policymakers on building, acquiring, and investing in the next generation of solutions and technologies. We provide access to proprietary data and analysis, strategic frameworks, and integrated insights on the industry's only market intelligence platform.

Access more research with a free Link account or learn more at www.liminal.co. Follow news and updates from Liminal on LinkedIn or subscribe to our newsletter.

Contacts:

Stacy Schulman
Liminal Media Relations
[email protected]
1 (602) 616-9818

SOURCE Liminal Strategy, Inc.

Also from this source

Liminal Forecasts $38.9 Billion Global Market for Customer Authentication by 2028

Liminal Forecasts $38.9 Billion Global Market for Customer Authentication by 2028

In a new research report by Liminal, the leader in digital identity market intelligence, the customer authentication market is expected to expand...
Liminal Forecasts $6.8 Billion Global Market for Anti-Money Laundering Transaction Monitoring Solutions by 2028, Amidst Rising Financial Crime and Compliance Challenges

Liminal Forecasts $6.8 Billion Global Market for Anti-Money Laundering Transaction Monitoring Solutions by 2028, Amidst Rising Financial Crime and Compliance Challenges

Financial institutions face escalating pressure to adhere to complex global regulations and detect sophisticated money laundering activities. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.