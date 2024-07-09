Liminal Releases 2024 Link Index for Privacy and Consent Management: Top 15 Vendors Revealed

Over Half of Businesses Surveyed Say Their Company is at Risk Due to Legacy Systems

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a leading market and competitive intelligence company, released the 2024 Link Index for Privacy and Consent Management, its latest report examining the top vendors in the increasingly critical privacy and consent management market. This benchmark report identifies the top 15 solution providers addressing challenges such as escalating regulatory pressures, advanced AI technology integration, and rising data breaches. According to the report, 74% of organizations recognize the urgent need to modernize their data management systems to reduce compliance risks.

Access the Link Index for Privacy and Consent Management to see the full list of 60+ vendors and get company and product details for the leading providers

The privacy and consent management market is evolving quickly. Leading vendors are creating solutions to help businesses comply with data privacy laws, streamline processes, enhance data governance, and reduce risks. The Link Index for Privacy and Consent Management analyzes these vendors, evaluating their product performance and strategy and highlighting their capabilities in automated privacy tools, AI privacy management, dynamic consent management, and risk assessment. This report is essential for businesses looking to understand and engage with the top vendors.

"Organizations are looking to upgrade their legacy systems and streamline compliance," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal . "Over half of the surveyed businesses mention increased risks from relying on outdated systems. There's a strong demand for automated tools that boost efficiency, provide risk assessments, and lower the risk of fines. Companies also want customizable solutions to fit their specific needs, ensuring effective management and protection of user data. The vendor landscape is diverse, with top vendors offering a mix of comprehensive privacy solutions, advanced AI integration, and risk management tools. Our report helps businesses navigate this landscape and find the right vendor to meet their privacy and consent management needs."

Liminal's rigorous evaluation process identified the top 15 vendors from 61 companies. These vendors were assessed based on brand awareness, company size, employee growth, market leadership, and market penetration. The selected vendors excel in product performance and strategy, making them well-positioned to meet current and future needs. They show significant market influence through strong brand awareness, employee growth, and high market penetration. Their readiness ensures they can support organizations in maintaining compliance, enhancing data governance, and improving efficiency in an evolving privacy landscape.

The Link Index for Privacy and Consent Management sets a new standard for evaluating the privacy and consent management market. Organizations can navigate the regulatory landscape, protect user data, and achieve long-term resilience by adopting a more modern approach.

For more information and to access the full report, visit Liminal.co .

Media Contact:

Stacy Schulman

Liminal Media Relations

[email protected]

1 (602) 616-9818

About Liminal

Liminal is a market intelligence and strategic advisory firm specializing in cybersecurity, financial crimes compliance, identity and fraud, and trust and safety across industries while catering to the private equity and venture capital community. Founded in 2016, Liminal supports executive decision-making at all product and business lifecycle stages, enabling many of the world's most prominent founders, leaders, and investors to build, acquire, and invest in the next generation of solutions and technologies. We provide access to proprietary data and analysis, strategic frameworks, and integrated insights on the industry's only actionable market and competitive intelligence platform.

For more information, visit www.Liminal.co .

SOURCE Liminal Strategy, Inc.