Limited Edition "Men in Masks" Charity Calendar Hits Shelves This Holiday Season to Benefit PATH

"As a queer photographer and advocate, I partner with LGBTQIA+ people to tell their stories and capture their emotions through images," says Maxwell. "Queer people, and queer youth in particular, experience homelessness disproportionately. I support PATH because their housing first model empowers those impacted by homelessness, and their individualized approach honors the unique stories of each person they serve."

Even in the face of a pandemic, PATH teams continue to heroically provide street outreach, operate interim housing sites, recruit landlords, help clients secure employment, and move people off the streets. Since March, PATH has moved more than 3,000 people into permanent and interim housing.

Calendars cost $14.99 plus shipping and handling. Learn more and buy yours at http://meninmasks.org/ or @meninmaskscal on Instagram.

About PATH

http://epath.org

Founded in 1984, PATH is the largest homeless nonprofit organization working to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities in California. We do this by building affordable housing and providing supportive services statewide. PATH works in over 150 California cities and serves 20% of the state's population experiencing homelessness. In the last five years, PATH has helped more than 10,000 move into permanent homes.

About Maxwell Poth

http://maxwellpoth.com

Maxwell Poth is a 27 year old photographer living in Los Angeles, California. Maxwell started out as an Epidemiologist turned model. Quickly he grew a passion to be on the other side of the lens.

