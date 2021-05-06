Limited Edition Wines to Debut as First Co-Branded Label by Vin Social and Red Tail Ridge Winery

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An interactive, wine-tasting platform and a sustainable, independent winery have partnered to produce two new co-labeled wine blends, handmade in New York's Finger Lakes region.

Vin Social , a fast-growing virtual hospitality company, subscription wine club and E-commerce platform joins Red Tail Ridge Winery , a women-owned, LEED Gold Certified winery known for small batch vintages, to introduce their first collaboration of limited-edition wines available exclusively through Vin Social.

'Rebel with a Cause' Red Blend and 'Cab Franc Estate Rosé' by Vin Social and Red Tail Ridge Winery. Red Tail Ridge Winery Founder Nancy Irelan and Sara Moll, Vin Social Founder and CEO.

The two bottles -- 'Rebel with a Cause' Red Blend and Cabernet Franc Estate Rosé -- offer distinct flavors that capture the essence of the terroir, an exciting, up-and-coming domestic wine region that industry insiders are watching closely.

"We wanted to partner with a small, independent winery producing sustainable, interesting wines. 'Rebel with a Cause' is a love for the underdog, an ode to women-owned businesses that are purpose-driven with intent on breaking the mold. The 'Cab Franc Estate Rosé' is about celebrating summer and the casual, carefree Finger Lakes lifestyle," says Sara Moll, Vin Social Founder and CEO.

As Vin Social's very first wine partner, Red Tail Ridge and head winemaker Nancy Irelan helped establish the trajectory for Vin Social's product partnerships, setting them on a path to working with accomplished female winemakers producing under-recognized, high quality wines.

"Nancy's commitment to sustainability, her mission to raise the bar for the Finger Lakes region, and her dogmatic focus on her craft are just a few reasons why we wanted to partner with Red Tail Ridge. They really fit our criteria as a purpose and quality-driven brand making exciting wines that deserve significantly more market visibility," says Sara.

As a virtual hospitality solution for businesses to "wine and dine" customers, Vin Social provides an interactive tasting experience of curated craft wine and spirits led by sommeliers and spirits experts. Shipping more than 7,000 bottles to event attendees nationwide throughout the last several months, Vin Social has provided access and awareness to brands like Red Tail Ridge, helping to grow their revenue and exposure.

"It's really hard to have our voice heard when there's so much noise from the big, corporate wineries. Vin Social has opened up a whole new avenue for E-commerce, giving us access to a new platform for our products as well as a team of wine educators that are really out there telling our story and growing our audience," says Nancy Irelan.

To purchase the 'Rebel with a Cause' Red Blend [$35] or the Cabernet Franc Estate Rosé [$26] visit VinSocial.co.

About Red Tail Ridge Winery

Located in the Finger Lakes of New York , Red Tail Ridge Winery is the only LEED Gold Certified Winery in the state.

Founder Nancy Irelan has a PhD in Grape Genetics, decades of experience at the largest winery in the world, E&J Gallo, is a 2x James Beard Award Nominee.

About Vin Social

Vin Social is a premium virtual hospitality experience delivered as a service for businesses through a unique, online program and E-commerce platform. Clients host 'Vin Socials' to engage, retain, and convert their most valuable relationships.



Vin Social's mission is to help small, sustainability-committed makers by serving as an alternate direct-to-consumer channel and to show reverence to these purpose-driven producers by telling their stories authentically.



Vin Social recently launched its first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign as it pioneers bridging E-commerce with wine and spirits tastings in the new, explosive category of virtual hospitality.



For more information, please visit www.vinsocial.co .

