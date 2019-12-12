Limited Holiday Preview of Jeffrey Hunt Jewelry Designs

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Hunt, Inc. announces the limited holiday release of selected pieces to preview the brand's upcoming launch in early 2020. These pieces offer a glimpse into Jeffrey Hunt's unique style of gemstone design, using amazingly creative gemstone cuts set in one-of-a-kind pieces and distinctive collections at various levels of retail pricing.

"My goal is to create desire," said Creative Director Jeffrey Hunt. "I do that by developing the story of the gem that plays out in the overall design of each finished jewelry piece."

“Lumière in Seafoam Tourmaline” “Mandala in Pink Tourmaline” “Myth in Phenakite” from the upcoming Myth Collection.

The creative process is one of discovery to express character and tell a story in gemstone. Jeffrey's roots are in theatre. He was known for avant-garde as well as classic dramatic settings. His gemstone and jewelry designs have just as much drama on a smaller scale. Jeffrey looks at the total composition, considering the elements in an interplay of color, light, form, and movement. He says: "There is a moment you recognize immediately; when you know: Yes! That is it exactly. It makes you stop and say: 'I love that. I want that.'"

Indeed, desire is at the heart of the Jeffrey Hunt brand. "Our pieces are worn as an act of self-expression, motivated by a desire to share beauty," says Jeffrey Hunt, Inc. CEO William Rosenberger. He explained that the pieces appeal to those with a confident sense of style and a passion for innovative design.

The covetable stars of this limited holiday release are:

"Myth in Phenakite" from the upcoming Myth Collection. Cut from rare and beautiful Okuta Didan phenakite, this unusual gem is found in just one location in Nigeria .

. "Mandala in Pink Tourmaline" from the Moiré Collection. A unique cut that is set in a classic style, this piece combines symbolic meaning in vibrant clarity.

"Lumière in Seafoam Tourmaline" from the Lumière Bokeh Collection. From Afghanistan , this delicately bicolor gemstone builds from pale to luscious blue-green and is to die for.

Explore these Jeffrey Hunt creations: www.JeffreyHunt.com and on Instagram @jeffreyhuntofficial

Additional photographs available.

About Jeffrey Hunt, Inc.:

Our jewelry is designed with gemstones in amazingly creative gemstone cuts that are realized with an artist's vision. Our creative process is one of discovery to express character and tell a story in gemstones. Our gem designs express the interplay of color, light, form, and movement. Each facet starts a dialogue that leaves an indelible impression and sparks desire. Gem designer Jeffrey Hunt brings his background in theatrical set and lighting design to creating one-of-a-kind pieces and distinctive collections in a variety of gemstones available at various levels of retail pricing.

Contact: William Rosenberger

510-925-4800 Ext. 84

william@jeffreyhunt.com

SOURCE Jeffrey Hunt, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.jeffreyhunt.com

